Germany Midfielder Rudy May Miss South Korea Match After Undergoing Surgery

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany midfielder Sebastian Rudy is likely to miss his team's final Group F match against South Korea at the FIFA World Cup after he underwent surgery on his broken nose, Germany coach Marcus Sorg said on Monday.

"[Sebastian] Rudy underwent surgery [for the nasal bone fracture] yesterday, we have to be prepared for him to be sidelined for the next match [with South Korea]. If there is a possibility for him to play with a protective mask we will certainly consider it," Sorg said, as quoted by FIFA's official website.

Rudy was left bleeding after taking an accidental boot to the face from Sweden defender Andreas Granqvist in the first half of Germany's dramatic 2-1 victory over the Scandinavian side on Saturday.

READ MORE: German Hotties Rush to Post PHOTOS in Support of National Team

Meanwhile, Germany midfielders Sami Khedira and Mesut Ozil still have a chance to play for their team at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, Sorg noted.

Both Khedira and Ozil started for Germany in their surprise 1-0 defeat by Mexico in their opening World Cup match but were benched for the entire game on Saturday when the defending champions came from a goal down to beat Sweden 2-1 and revive their hopes of reaching the knockout stage.

"[Sami] Kherida and [Mesut] Ozil have missed the match with Sweden and it doesn't matter why this decision was taken. It's not the end of the world if you sit a game out. Their reaction, however, was exemplary. We have a deep squad. Everyone is needed — but in the end, the team is always more important than the individual. Of course Khedira and Ozil still might play [at the World Cup]," Sorg told journalists.

Germany are currently three points behind Group F leaders Mexico and will play South Korea in Kazan on Wednesday.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.