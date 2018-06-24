German Hotties Rush to Post PHOTOS in Support of National Team

While the World Cup 2014 champions were fighting against Sweden after being dealt a devastating defeat by Mexico at the 2018 FIFA World Cup, their female fans rushed to Instagram to share their support and pictures in the national jerseys.

The German team was able to gain a 2-1 win over Sweden despite being down to 10 people; they scored their second goal during the last seconds of the match in Sochi, Russia. After being defeated by Mexico during their first 2018 FIFA World Cup match in Russia, this victory let their fans rekindle hopes that the team would make it into the play-off stage. This would break the “champions’ curse” of recent years: none of the World Cup holders have been able to get further than a Group tournament and defend their title.

READ MORE: German Fans Beg the Team to Fight On Ahead of Key Match With Sweden

Even those who haven't been following the games could appreciate the female fans of the Bundesteam, who shared their pics under the hashtags #diemannschaft and #gerswe.

Here it comes…10 minutes more, enough to score 2 more goals…

Yeeees! What a game! Pure excitement and absolute roller coaster…

* Advertisement * For a given reason: today it will become clear whether in the past only the hairstyles or the footballers were better.

Do you watch the game?



Girls put on national black-and-white jerseys, lucky lipstick and took to the social media to share their love and support for the so-called “Die Mannschaft,”leaving commentators in awe.

Germany will play their next game at the 2018 World Cup against South Korea on June 27, so brace yourself for more female fans in tight T-shirts and high spirits.

We're big together, we're old together, let's just stay together… #positivevibes I'm watching the game tonight with my friends… And you? What is your advice?

Today, I do not stoop around — you do not have to show how good you are right from the start!