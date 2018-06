The game between the English and Belgian national teams is unfolding in the Russian city of Kaliningrad. The teams are competing for first place in their group.

Previously, both teams have crushed their opponents, securing their places in the knockout stage: England beat Tunisia 2-1 and demolished Panama 6-1; Belgium, for its part, beat Tunisia 4-2 and Panama 3-0.

Now both teams are vying for first place in group G.

​The 2018 FIFA World Cup kicked off on June 14 and will continue until July 15, with the matches being played in 11 cities across Russia.