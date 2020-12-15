Register
08:33 GMT15 December 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Renu, eldest sister of missing British girl Shamima Begum, holds a picture of her sister while being interviewed by the media in central London, on February 22, 2015. Britain debated Sunday how to stop teenage girls joining the Islamic State group in Syria after three high-achieving youngsters became the latest to run away from home. Close schoolfriends Kadiza Sultana, 17, and 15-year-olds Shamima Begum and Amira Abase left their east London homes on Tuesday and flew to Istanbul, raising concerns they would travel on to Syria to join IS jihadists.

    EXCLUSIVE: Shamima Begum Was Denied 'Effective Appeal' Against Loss of Citizenship, Her Lawyer Says

    © AFP 2020 / LAURA LEAN
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    by
    01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/14/1081226492_0:0:3132:1762_1200x675_80_0_0_2623bfcaa108f47e46c8ec0f30eae98a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/interviews/202012151081459529-exclusive-shamima-begum-was-denied-effective-appeal-against-loss-of-citizenship-her-lawyer-says/

    The UK Supreme Court may well give its judgement in a matter of weeks as to whether or not Shamima Begum has had an effective appeal against the Home Secretary's decision to strip her of her citizenship, one of her lawyers explained in an exclusive interview with Sputnik.

    Mohammed Akunjee is a solicitor specialising in terrorism law and is a lawyer for the family of Shamima Begum. When she was 16 years old, Ms Begum travelled with two teenage friends, all of them from Bethnal Green in London, to Syria and ended up marrying a member of Daesh*. Then Home Secretary Sajid Javid stripped Ms Begum of her British citizenship in 2019, albeit without charge or trial. Ms Begum remains detained in 'Roj' camp, in Northeastern Syria, as her family and lawyers have been challenging the decision on her behalf.

    Mr Akunjee explained to Sputnik, in an exclusive interview, the significance of the legal arguments recently heard at the UK Supreme Court. The court will decide whether Ms Begum can be said to have had a fair and effective appeal, against the stripping of her citizenship, if she is not permitted to return to the United Kingdom for that appeal. The decision could impact as many as 40 other detainees in Syria who have or had UK citizenship.

    Sputnik: Explain the case that's been made on behalf Shamima Begum at the UK Supreme Court.

    Mohammed Akunjee: Well, it's the same case that was raised to the Court of Appeal, which was to challenge the idea that the ruling from [the Special Immigration and Appeals Commission], could it be in any way, sensible. And that was in SIAC that they accepted that Shamima Begum's inability to engage with the appeal process in any meaningful way led to unfairness, but that there were options that allowed for that unfairness to be remedied. Not by putting fairness back in, but by simply staying the proceedings and saying that that is an acceptable outcome.

    Shamima Begum's argument was that parliament, in its wisdom, when it granted the Home Secretary the rights through statute to strip somebody of citizenship, did so by balancing that right for the Home Secretary, with the rights of the individual to appeal that decision. So, any appeal of that decision had to be a meaningful exercise of the appeal process.

    Sputnik: So, the focus then is almost a technical argument about the process by which Shamima Begum was afforded an effective right of appeal?

    Mohammed Akunjee: A failure of that, yeah.

    Sputnik: So it wasn't focused on whether or not the stripping of citizenship itself was lawful?

    Mohammed Akunjee: No. It's not focused on that. This is a very narrow appeal because it decides only one issue: whether or not she needs to be returned to the UK, for the purposes of dealing with the SIAC appeal. That's the only real issue being argued in these higher courts. 

    Kadiza Sultana, left, Shamima Begum, centre and and Amira Abase going through security at Gatwick airport, before they caught their flight to Turkey on Tuesday Feb 17, 2015
    © AP Photo / Metropolitan Police
    Shamima Begum Loses Appeal Against Stripping of Her Citizenship
    Sputnik: What is the UK government arguing in response to that argument?

    Mohammed Akunjee: The main argument they're saying is that Shamima Begum brought it on her herself, to have her citizenship stripped, and therefore if there's any difficulties, as she has found that there were difficulties, engaging with the appeal process, what could happen. One of the positions that the SIAC court suggested that could happen is a stay of proceedings - to pause the appeal process - and wait for things to get better, i.e get communications or be relocated somewhere, not in the UK, where she could speak to her lawyers. And when that happens we unpause the proceeding and then carry on at that stage.

    Our counterargument to that is that it's almost ridiculous to suggest that anything ever gets better in the arena of war when it comes to Syria. Pausing the process, hoping that it will get better, is unlikely. More likely is if you pause the process and hope, well then it's more likely that it'll fall into greater chaos, and maybe even, who knows, death.

    Sputnik: Isn't she in detention?

    Mohammed Akunjee: She is. She's detained in al-Roj camp.

    Sputnik: The people who have been running camps have been, for a number of years, trying to get countries to take back their citizens when people who were detained there are foreign citizens. So it's a catch 22, isn't it?

    Mohammed Akunjee: Yes, that's right. Well, we don't think it's a very good argument because the appeal process is meant to be effective. And by saying that the appropriate response is for the appeal process to be cryogenically frozen by definition is not an effective appeal process.

    Sputnik: Is there a case to be made that it's possible for someone to forfeit their citizenship?

    Mohammed Akunjee: I mean that's the overall arc of the argument that the Home Office's lawyers are making; they're saying, 'if you go to Syria, and you find yourself in a situation where you can't engage the appeal process, you've brought that on yourself'. That is very much a primary school playground arguing really - a 'na, na, na, na, na' - type situation. Effectively, what they are saying is that by your own unilateral actions you can lose your citizenship. However, they're sort of implying it without going all the way, because they don't deny that you do have a right to appeal that.

    Sputnik: How long is the Supreme Court likely to take to render its decision?

    Mohammed Akunjee: This decision has an impact on a class of people. It will likely impact about 40 people in the camps straight away. So, we think that the Supreme Court is going to think about this rather carefully. So it may take some time, it may take some weeks before they formulate a response.

    Sputnik: You think weeks rather than months, basically?

    Mohammed Akunjee: Yeah. I mean, this entire appeal was brought on an expedited and emergency basis. So it was given a fairly quick hearing given our context with COVID. So we imagine that the Supreme Court understands the need for urgency. But also, if you watch the exchange, the Supreme Court certainly examined every point being made with some detail. They did probe quite a lot. So that suggests that they are going to provide a very, very, detailed response when they come up with their reasoning and their decision.

    *Daesh, also known as ISIS/IS/Islamic State, is banned in Russia and many other countries as a terrorist organisation.

    Related:

    Shamima Begum Loses Appeal Against Stripping of Her Citizenship
    Shamima Begum Says She 'Really Regretted' Choices, Was 'Brainwashed' – Interview
    Shamima Begum’s British Citizenship Should be Restored, the Court of Appeal has Heard
    What’s So Worrying About Shamima Begum’s Return to UK to Appeal Citizenship Revoke?
    Daesh Bride Shamima Begum Launches Bid To Regain Citizenship At UK Supreme Court
    Daesh Bride Shamima Begum’s Lawyer Accuses Priti Patel Of 'Conjuring Spectre' Of National Security
    Tags:
    citizenship law, revoking citizenship, Shamima Begum
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A police officer stands guard while a man is shooting outside the Cathedral Church of St. John the Divine in the Manhattan borough of New York City, New York, U.S., December 13, 2020
    Shooting After Christmas Concert Outside Church of St. John the Divine in Manhattan, New York
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    Fact Checker’s Delight
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse