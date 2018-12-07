Register
21:08 GMT +307 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Edward Snowden greets the audience before he is honored with the Carl von Ossietzky medal by International League for Human Rights to during a video conference call after he received the award in Berlin December 14, 2014.

    EXCLUSIVE: Snowden's Lawyer 'Systematically Targeted by Hong Kong Government'

    © AFP 2018 / Tobias Schwartz
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    When whistleblower Edward Snowden leaked classified US Intelligence info in 2013, he became ‘the most wanted man in the world’. But it wasn’t just Snowden’s life that was thrown into disarray when the docs were leaked. Now, the authorities seem to be on a mission to aggravate everyone that came into the whistleblower's path.

    Such is the case for the group of refugees in Hong Kong who helped to shelter Snowden in 2013. This group of asylum seekers, nicknamed Snowden’s Guardian Angels, have been living in danger, under consistent pressure and surveillance from the Hong Kong Government.

    READ MORE: Snowden's 'Guardian Angels' Face Retaliation in Hong Kong

    Now, the story has unravelled further, as Robert Tibbo, the Canadian lawyer representing Snowden, deals with a slew of ‘anonymous complaints’ sent to him by the Hong Kong Bar Association. Tibbo believes that the string of dubious legal demands have been directed at him, to topple his future as attorney to Snowden and the Refugees. If this is correct, then the fallout could prove devastating to all parties involved.

    With the pressure mounting against him, we spoke with human rights lawyer Robert Tibbo, to try to find out more about the situation.

    Sputnik: When was it that you first began to feel targeted by the authorities?

    Dinah PoKempner, left, general council for Human Rights Watch, listens as Edward Snowden speaks on a television screen via video link from Moscow during a news conference to call upon President Barack Obama to pardon Snowden before he leaves office, Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2016, in New York.
    © AP Photo / Mary Altaffer
    Edward Snowden Condemns US Justice Department for Targeting Assange
    Robert Tibbo: I first felt I was being targeted shortly after it was revealed to the public that I was Mr Snowden's lawyer, in late June 2013. But the targeting from June to September was more sporadic. The most pressure that was put on me was from the Hong Kong immigration department. They were using all kinds of techniques to harass me. But it was after the Snowden film came out, directed by Oliver Stone, when the start of systematic attacks against my clients and against myself. So after the Snowden film came out, immigration reacted with more than 30 cases, all in one go. And then they gave me so many weeks to prepare everything for these cases, which was administratively impossible.

    Sputnik: Would you say that was a strategy on their part?

    Robert Tibbo: Absolutely. It was a clear strategy, because they actually reactivated the Snowden Refugee cases all as one cluster, as one group, but these clients’ primary refugee claims were unrelated to each other.

    Sputnik: Would you say it was because of your dealings with Edward Snowden, that the Refugees, and yourself, are being targeted?

    Robert Tibbo: This is not Edward Snowden's fault in any way. And we all support him. None of us have any regrets assisting Mr Snowden, myself being his lawyer, past and present, and the Snowden refugees, having provided food, shelter, and humanity to Ed. But yes. It's all simply because the Hong Kong government is very uncomfortable with Mr Snowden, and other governments being uncomfortable with Mr Snowden- and because of my clients association with Mr Snowden, and myself as his lawyer, its clear the Hong Kong Government took steps to systematically target my clients and to target myself.

    If you look at the statements made by the refugees, they are very proud of having helped Snowden. They simply saw him as another human being, a fellow refugee at that time, who was in distress, and needed the kind of assistance that they had all received when they were fleeing their home countries.

    READ MORE: Snowden's Supporters in Hong Kong at Risk After Authorities Reject Asylum — HRW

    Sputnik: Can you give us a lowdown on what’s happened here, as far as I know you received an 'anonymous complaint', and then it all spiralled out from there?

    Robert Tibbo: After September 2016, the Immigration department targeted the Snowden Refugee's, and then they targeted me, to try to obstruct and interfere with me, in an attempt to try and deprive my clients of effective legal representation. And actually by the end of 2016, early 2017, the immigration department made formal requests to have me removed as the lawyer for the Snowden Refugees. The Social Welfare Department in Hong Kong targeted my clients as well. They actually asked my clients about Mr Snowden. They said no, “We are not going to discuss Mr Snowden, to talk to Mr Tibbo.” Then the Social Welfare department stripped away most, if not all humanitarian assistance to the Snowden Refugees.

    At the end of December 2016, the Sri Lankan police flew into Hong Kong, and clearly the Hong Kong police allowed them to come in, and they targeted my clients as well. They started arresting my clients.

    In parallel to all of this, there were anonymous complaints made against me. In March 2017, I received a formal complaint, entitled: 'Complaint lodged against you, in relation to Mr Edward Snowden.'

    It's crystal clear that the Bar Association was targeting me because of my association with Mr Snowden. In that letter, it starts off: 'The standard committee and discipline, notes that an anonymous complaint has been made against you, about your role in the escape from Hong Kong, of Mr Edward Snowden- a former CIA employee.' It's quite obvious to me that this is politically motivated.

    Within the March 8th Hong Kong Bar Association complaint, the Standard Committee on Discipline had attached two pages of questions for me. I looked at these questions, and I was shocked, because these questions were very broad and ambiguous. I realised the Bar Association was on a phishing expedition. They wanted to know how I had agreed to assist in Mr Snowden's escape. Now, the Bar Association was basically relying on what journalists were saying in the newspaper, and this is not always accurate.

    I can read out my legal obligations to provide advice to Mr Snowden, but I've never said that "I embarked on this incredible journey to help Mr Snowden." It's the journalists who take liberties at describing situations to make it interesting for the public. So on April the 5th, I wrote to the Bar Association, and I said that I needed more time to address these complaints, and their very wide scope of questioning. I put the Bar Association on notice that I was going to be asking for disclosure.

    On August the 3rd, 2017, I received a letter from the Bar. They said, and this is extraordinary, that they would not provide me with any other documents, except, they provided me with two letters, from a 'Large Group of Exasperated Barristers', and one email from the Bar Chairman to the administrator. I opened up the letter, and to my shock, there were two different letters, which are available to the public, where these large groups of barristers had made these complaints against me.

    NSA former intelligence contractor Edward Snowden
    © AFP 2018 / Frederick Florin
    Ordinary Guy: Edward Snowden's Life in Russia After Leaking Classified Data
    Sputnik: How are you feeling in terms of your safety, and of the Guardian Angels, in light of these complaints made against you?

    Robert Tibbo: Basically, in simplest terms, I've been targeted by the Hong Kong Bar and the authorities, simply for doing my job, without favour.

    Sputnik: And is it normal for the Bar to entertain these 'Anonymous Complaints'?

    Robert Tibbo: It's absolutely not to be done. It's unheard of in the common law world, of a Bar Association entertaining anonymous complaints against a member of the Bar. I was accused of putting my clients at risk. I was also accused of basically exploiting my clients to make money, which is outrageous.

    READ MORE: MI6 Spy Pullout Goes Unnoticed in China After Snowden Files 'Compromised'

    Sputnik: Do you feel like this legal action is coming from the Bar, or is there a higher power at play here?

    Robert Tibbo: A number of people have commented on this. The former United Nations Special Rapporteur on Torture, Manfred Nowak, was interviewed by Steffen Arora of Der Standard. Manfred Nowak makes it very clear that in his view, there is significant powerful influence upon the Hong Kong Bar Association, for the association to be acting in such a way. Other people have commented globally about the Hong Kong Bar Associations conduct, including the film director Oliver Stone. He calls the Bar Association conduct ‘Outrageous’. The National Post of Canada, Tom Blackwell recorded that. Definitely the opinions are that there are external forces that have put pressure on the Hong Kong Bar Association, to behave in such an egregious way.

    The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect Sputnik's position.

    Tags:
    Robert Tibbo, Edward Snowden, Canada, China, Hong Kong
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 1 - 7 December
    This Week in Pictures: 1 - 7 December
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    I’m an Asset Man Myself: Trump Proclaims Himself a ‘Tariff Man’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse