Snowden Aids in Hong Kong at Risk After Authorities Reject Asylum - Watchdog

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Snowden's supporters, who retain refugee status in Hong Kong and might be sent back to their home countries and face repression there, include two men and a woman from Sri Lanka, a woman from the Philippines, as well as three children who were born in Hong Kong and are stateless. Those people reportedly allowed the whistleblower to stay at their homes, while no more details considering their role in Snowden's case has ever been revealed.

As their stories and photos were published worldwide, Snowden's helpers fear prosecution or torture in their home countries.

"Those who helped Edward Snowden in Hong Kong when he was seeking asylum now find themselves at dire risk if sent back to their countries," Dinah PoKempner, general counsel at the Human Rights Watch organization, said.

The watchdog stressed that the lawyers were now seeking asylum for Snowden's support givers in Canada.

The human rights organization believed those people were at great risk and urged Canada to immediately take necessary action to protect them.

"Canada has the opportunity to a prevent a terrible outcome and should act immediately," PoKempner added.

Snowden was hiding in Hong Kong in June 2013 after revealing to the press that he had classified information. Since then, Snowden has been residing in Russia, where he was granted asylum.