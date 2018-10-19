Register
18:14 GMT +319 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    An employee at the Kaspersky Lab office in Moscow

    Kaspersky Lab CEO: 'Despite Issues in US, We’re Showing Growth in Other Regions'

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Interviews
    Get short URL
    120

    Eugene Kaspersky, a cybersecurity expert and the CEO of Kaspersky Lab, - one of Russia's leading cybersecurity companies, - has talked with Sputnik about the company's business activities amid pressure in the United States and the firm's long-term goals as well as the environment in the tech industry.

    Sputnik: The government-wide ban on Kaspersky Lab software has come into effect. How's your business been doing?

    Eugene Kaspersky: Obviously, the noise in the US media and government reports over the past year have affected our business; the harm caused to us is still to be tallied. But we’re a global company doing business all around the world (we have offices in 35 different countries), so despite the issues in America, we’re still showing good results and growth in other regions.

    But what’s more discouraging in this situation is the fact that we’ve not been provided with an opportunity to answer the allegations against our company; to date, no technical evidence has been produced to validate the DHS’s actions.

    READ MORE: Kaspersky Lab Cuts Ties With Europol Over EU Branding Its Software "Malicious"

    Sputnik: Do you think Americans actually believe Kaspersky Lab are agents of the Kremlin?

    Eugene Kaspersky: I don’t want to make any assumptions about what people think. I can only speak for myself and our company. We’re a private business without any ties to any government – including Russia. We work with governments, not for them, and have never helped and never will help any governments with cyber-espionage. Just in the last couple of years, we’ve published 18 reports on Russian-language cyberattacks, including the notorious Russian-speaking espionage groups like CozyDuke (aka CozyBear) or Sofacy. That wouldn’t make much sense if we were "Kremlin agents" as you say.

    Sputnik: In general, do you think software companies should (or can) cooperate with the state? If so, how exactly?

    Kaspersky Lab office in Moscow
    © Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov
    Caught in 'Geopolitical Fight' Russian Kaspersky Lab Opens Data Center in Europe
    Eugene Kaspersky: International cooperation with governments and law enforcement agencies is the only way to fight cybercrime. This collaboration is crucial for our industry. We work closely with third parties across the globe – including INTERPOL, the Council of Europe, and the European cybersecurity agency ENISA – to promote an open and safe internet and to support their work with technical expertise, threat intelligence, and investigations. 

    Eugene Kaspersky
    © Sputnik / Vladimir Trefilov
    Eugene Kaspersky
    Sputnik: How have you been replacing the US market? What are the long-term goals for the company in this respect?

    Eugene Kaspersky: We’re not replacing the US market. It’s still one of our biggest markets with thousands of customers and partners. We’re thankful to them for their trust and support – for being able to see through the fake allegations against us. However, we have strategically re-focused our attention on other countries to clear any revenue gap that might appear during this period of tension for us in the US. Our goals have not changed – to grow the numbers of our supporters, partners, and customers all over the world. It’s not that difficult to do when you keep making technologically unparalleled products and have the best professionals working for you. Last year our products participated in 86 independent tests and reviews and were awarded 72 firsts and achieved 78 top-three finishes. 

    READ MORE: High-Tech Wheels: Kaspersky Lab Tests Tools For Car Security

    Sputnik: What's Kaspersky Lab's latest top innovation?

    Eugene Kaspersky: We’re actually very actively working on the concept and epitome of "cyber-immunity." I believe that this is the future of the cybersecurity industry. We’ve already found a solution to protecting the IoT environment by bringing in this concept. Connected "smart" things should be safe-by-design so as to restrict any unusual behavior. And this is possible to implement using our Kaspersky OS for embedded connected devices. Hopefully, soon we’ll be able to implement it in more complex systems.

    Related:

    Kaspersky Lab Researchers Discover Sinister Flaw in Popular Smart Cameras
    Kaspersky Reveals How Your Ex Might Use Your Personal Data Against You
    Kaspersky Lab: Hackers Used Telegram Vulnerability to Deliver Mining Bots to PCs
    Tags:
    Kaspersky Lab, Eugene Kaspersky, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    Deficit Don
    Deficit Don
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse