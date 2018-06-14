Register
10:50 GMT +314 June 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Kaspersky Lab office in Moscow

    Kaspersky Lab Cuts Ties With Europol Over EU Branding Its Software "Malicious"

    © Sputnik / Kirill Kallinikov
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 23

    The European institution’s action comes in the wake of previous bans on Kaspersky lab by the American and Dutch governments, particularly over the claims of Russia's alleged interference in the 2016 US elections. These accusations have repeatedly been denied by Moscow as baseless, and no evidence of Russia's involvement has ever been provided.

    Kaspersky lab anti-virus provider stated on Wednesday, that it was cutting ties with Europol and other European projects following a controversial EU parliamentary vote.

    "We have protected the EU for 20 years, working with law enforcement leading to multiple arrests of CYBERCRIMINALS. Based upon today's decision from the EU Parliament, we are forced to freeze our cooperation with orgs including @Europol & #NoMoreRansom," the company CEO, Eugene Kaspersky wrote on Twitter.

    Kaspersky Lab
    © AP Photo / Pavel Golovkin
    Kaspersky Lab Challenges US Court’s Ruling Against Its Software Ban
    The motion, A8-0189/2018, adopted by the European Parliament on Wednesday, included calls on EU states to revise the software and equipment they use in order to exclude and ban those confirmed to be malicious. Despite the fact, that the document was "advisory-level," and thus had no binding force, Kaspersky lab felt slighted because it was specifically mentioned by name as being "malicious" software.

    "Although this report has no legislative power it demonstrates a distinct lack of respect for the company which has been a firm friend of Europe in the fight against cybercrime," a Kaspersky spokesperson added later.

    READ MORE: Caught in 'Geopolitical Fight' Russian Kaspersky Lab Opens Data Center in Europe

    One of the world's biggest cybersecurity and anti-virus providers was banned from federal networks in the US in the wake of Russia’s alleged 2016 election meddling. Kaspersky has denied such accusations, even starting a legal battle on the issue and stressing it has never worked for the government and never been involved in cyber-espionage.

    Related:

    Kaspersky Lab Challenges US Court’s Ruling Against Its Software Ban
    Round Two: Kaspersky Fights US Ban, Moves to Prove Its Transparency
    US Judge Dismisses Kaspersky Lab Lawsuit Against US Government Ban
    Hackers Sent Phishing Emails on Behalf of Kaspersky Lab to Banks - Group-IB
    Tags:
    European Parliament, Europol, Kaspersky Lab, Eugene Kaspersky, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Going Green: Nature Conquers Abandoned Houses on Chinese Island
    Going Green: Nature Conquers Abandoned Houses on Chinese Island
    Dude, See My Car
    Dude, See My Car
    Picture
    Ten Russian Inventions That Will Change the World
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse