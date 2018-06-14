Kaspersky Lab Cuts Ties With Europol Over EU Branding Its Software "Malicious"

Kaspersky lab anti-virus provider stated on Wednesday, that it was cutting ties with Europol and other European projects following a controversial EU parliamentary vote.
"We have protected the EU for 20 years, working with law enforcement leading to multiple arrests of CYBERCRIMINALS. Based upon today's decision from the EU Parliament, we are forced to freeze our cooperation with orgs including @Europol & #NoMoreRansom," the company CEO, Eugene Kaspersky wrote on Twitter.
"Although this report has no legislative power it demonstrates a distinct lack of respect for the company which has been a firm friend of Europe in the fight against cybercrime," a Kaspersky spokesperson added later.
One of the world's biggest cybersecurity and anti-virus providers was banned from federal networks in the US in the wake of Russia’s alleged 2016 election meddling. Kaspersky has denied such accusations, even starting a legal battle on the issue and stressing it has never worked for the government and never been involved in cyber-espionage.
