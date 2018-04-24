High-Tech Wheels: Kaspersky Lab Tests Tools For Car Security

The Russian Kaspersky Lab cybersecurity company has started conducting tests to offer a variety of tools and programs to protect cars from cybercriminals.

Smart cars are a tempting target for hackers to unlock features that can allow for complete control of the vehicle.

According to Kaspersky’s website, hackers can “monitor the car’s movements, eavesdrop on conversations, or access a smartphone connected to the system. Or they could turn off the alarm and unlock the doors.”

Hence, Kaspersky Lab is now working on creating safety tools for cars against potential hazards.

The head of Safety of the Internet of Things (IoT) at Kaspersky Lab, Andrei Tikhonov, said that the Kaspersky team is now working on protecting systems of airborne and cloud control in the context of transport management.

“We are working on an automotive theme for our part, and this direction is a priority for us. The protection of the systems of airborne and cloud control in the context of transport management is our priority, I think the fruits will be seen quite rapidly, in the coming years,” Tikhonov said on the sidelines of the XII International Navigation Forum.

He further said that there are already products that are in the testing phase and that Kaspersky Lab is taking part in them as the security provider.

Last year, in its forecast for 2018, Kaspersky Lab suggested that hackers could go beyond the boundaries of familiar devices and begin actively attacking new Internet-connected systems, including cars.

According to the specialists, hackers can find tools to gain access to the entire system of the car, including the owner’s confidential data and control functions.