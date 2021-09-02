Scissors Don't Work? Use Your Teeth! Watch Pakistan Minister’s Hilarious Way to Cut Inaugural Ribbon

A minister from Pakistan’s Punjab province has left people on social media amused with his funny style of inaugurating an event. A video clip that recently appeared online shows Minister of Punjab for Prisons and Colonies Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan opting to cut the inaugural ribbon using his teeth after the scissors meant for this failed to serve their purpose.
یہ ضروری نہیں ہے کہ ترجمان کا دماغ تیز اور زبان تیکھی ہونی چاہیئے۔ اس کے دانت بھی تیکھے ہونے ضروری ہیں.— Ravinder Singh Robin ਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ راویندرسنگھ روبن (@rsrobin1) September 2, 2021
Unable to cut the ribbon with a blunt scissor, Pakistan Punjab’s Jail minister and spokesperson @Fayazchohanpti did the inauguration job with his teeth.😬
Theek ho gya....🤦🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/hsaUCUJsUE
According to Twitter users, “He was inaugurating an electronic shop in Punjab province”.
Many viewers on social media have reacted to the amusing incident in the Urdu language.
Finding himself getting trolled, Chohan also put up a video with a caption in Urdu, saying: “Unique style of opening a shop in your constituency ... !!! The scissors were blunt and bad ... !!! The owner set a new world record to save the shop from embarrassment ... !!!”
اپنے حلقے میں دوکان کے افتتاح کا انوکھا انداز۔۔۔!!! قینچی کند اور خراب تھی۔۔!!! مالک دوکان کو شرمندگی سے بچانے کے لیے نیا عالمی ریکارڈ قائم کر دیا۔۔!!!@UsmanAKBuzdar pic.twitter.com/MRxedX0ZaB— Fayaz ul Hassan Chohan (@Fayazchohanpti) September 2, 2021
