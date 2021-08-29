Twin Medals for India in Tokyo Paralympics as Nishad Kumar Wins Silver, Vinod Kumar Secures Bronze

Paralympian Nishad Kumar won India’s second medal at the Tokyo Paralympics on Sunday, securing silver in the men’s high jump – T47.
The T47 is a disability sport classification in athletics primarily for competitors with an amputation below the elbow or wrist .
With a jump of 2.06 metres, Kumar took second place behind Roderick Townsend of the United States.
Later, discus thrower Vinod Kumar won bronze in sports class F52. Poland's Piotr Kosewicz bagged the gold medal with a throw of 20.02 metres, while Croatian athlete Velimir Šandor took home silver with 19.98 metres.
With a throw of 19.91 metres, Kumar also set a new Asian record.
Indian politicians, athletes, and many others have praised both competitors; Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to congratulate the pair.
More joyful news comes from Tokyo! Absolutely delighted that Nishad Kumar wins the Silver medal in Men’s High Jump T47. He is a remarkable athlete with outstanding skills and tenacity. Congratulations to him. #Paralympics— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2021
India is rejoicing thanks to Vinod Kumar’s stupendous performance! Congratulations to him for the Bronze Medal. His hard work and determination is yielding outstanding results. #Paralympics— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 29, 2021
Congratulations to Nishad Kumar for winning the silver medal in men’s high jump at Tokyo #Paralympics. You have proved your excellence on the global stage, thereby bringing glory to India. My heartiest congratulations to you on your superlative performance and success.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 29, 2021
Many congratulations to High Jumper Nishad Kumar for winning a silver medal in the Men's High Jump T47 event at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020. India is proud of his glorious accomplishment. My best wishes for his bright future ahead. #Paralympics #Praise4Para #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/0ZIta3eDDg— Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) August 29, 2021
One more medal at #Tokyo2020 on #NationalSportsDay— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 29, 2021
Indian high jumper Nishad Kumar wins historic Silver Medal in #TokyoParalympics. Many congratulations to Nishad. Country is proud of you.
Another #Silver for India on National Sports Day.
And in no time another medal!!— Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) August 29, 2021
Vinod Kumar wins Bronze medal in Discus Throw F52 at #TokyoParalympics. Congratulating Vinod Kumar for the success. Your perseverance and effort is inspiring. pic.twitter.com/l46pOgZeJW
Congratulations to Nishad Kumar for the stellar performance. You’ve done our country proud. #TokyoParalympics pic.twitter.com/byO6vm28KI— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 29, 2021
Double #Silver for India
on National Sports Day.
Big day for sports in India- Vinod Kumar wins #Bronze in Men’s Discus Throw F52 setting a new Asian record.— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) August 29, 2021
Congratulations!
The whole country joins you in celebrating this achievement. #TokyoParalympics pic.twitter.com/OENzOEIwJT
First Bhavinaben Patel & now Nishad Kumar, Both of you’ve done our country proud.— Srinivas BV (@srinivasiyc) August 29, 2021
Congratulations India 🇮🇳#TokyoParalympics pic.twitter.com/wQdI4PWPfL
Another reason to cheer for 🇮🇳!— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) August 29, 2021
Heartiest congratulations to #NishadKumar for winning the #silvermedal in Men’s High Jump at #ParalympicsTokyo2020
We are proud of you!
#Paralympics #TokyoParalympics pic.twitter.com/kikz0aIXy3
Another memorable day for India at the #Tokyo2020 #Paralympics.— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) August 29, 2021
Nishad Kumar bags🥈in men's high jump event.
Way to go! pic.twitter.com/9Pd91BBF6H
Congratulations to Bhavina Patel and Nishad Kumar on winning silver medals at the Tokyo2020 Paralympics and giving the country a wonderful #NationalSportsDay gift 🇮🇳🇮🇳 @ParalympicIndia pic.twitter.com/nouhKM6B2Z— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 29, 2021
WhaWhat a Wonderful Jump....❤️🥈#Paralympics #NishadKumar #NishadKumar @ArifBha53745078 pic.twitter.com/m7IRscJNnT
