Indian Man Dies After Using Glue Instead of Condom for Protected Sex While on Drugs, Report Says

The deceased man named Salman Mirza was the only working member of his family and is now survived by his elderly parents and two sisters. His family, in their police complaint have alleged Mirza's former fiancée is the reason why he died.

A 25-year-old man named Salman Mirza applied strong epoxy adhesive to his penis as protection before sex, which led to his demise in India's Ahmedabad, The Times of India (ToI) reported on Tuesday.

Details about the incident on 23 June have now started to emerge on public platforms after police officials investigating the matter revealed that Mirza was a drug addict.

Citing witnesses and CCTV footage, Ahmedabad police officials have disclosed to the media that the deceased checked into a hotel with his fiancée and another woman. At night, the man reportedly used strong adhesive on his genitalia as a replacement for a condom which he was not carrying at the time.

The next day, Mirza was found lying unconscious and was rushed to the Sola Civil Hospital, where he breathed his last.

Mirza's friends have since told his family that he could have been on drugs when he decided to apply glue to his nether regions.

On 25 June, a police complaint was filed in Ahmedabad by Mirza's relatives alleging that his fiancée instigated him to do the drugs and apply adhesive to his penis for the purpose of having protected sex.

"We are waiting for the report on the deceased's viscera sample that has been sent for forensic examination", the ToI report quoted Premsukh Delu, the region's deputy commissioner of police as saying.

At present, the details about what drugs Mirza might have used remain undisclosed.