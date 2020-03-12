Pakistani News Anchor Ridiculed for Saying Crashed F-16 Jet Pilot Could Have ‘Ejaculated’ - Video

New Delhi (Sputnik): In an inadvertent incident, a Pakistani Air Force F-16 fighter jet crashed on 11 March during rehearsal for a "Pakistan Day" parade, leading to Wing Commander Nauman Akram losing his life in the incident.

The crash and tragic death of an F-16 pilot in Pakistan has turned into a matter of personal embarrassment for a news anchor in the country after she confused “ejection” with “ejaculation” during a news programme, evoking ridicule on social media.

In a video snippet from the Urdu language station Neo TV in Pakistan, the anchor says: “The pilot didn’t ejaculate but rather utilised the crucial time to take the jet into a less populated area”.

The anchor made the gaffe while hailing deceased F-16 pilot, Wing Commander Nauman Akram, for steering the aircraft towards a woods in Shakarparian instead of ejecting, which could have led to a crash in a populated area and caused casualties.

The hilarious goof-up, which would obviously leave anyone red-faced, caught netizens' attention on social media who are leaving no stone unturned to troll her over the mistake.

​On 11 March, a Pakistani Air Force F-16 fighter jet crashed in Islamabad when it was rehearsing for the "Pakistan Day" parade to be held on 23 March. The crash took place when the pilot Akram was attempting a manoeuvre mid-air. The PAF has ordered a Court of Inquiry into the accident to know the exact reason for the crash.