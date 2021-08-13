Special Investigation Team Set up to Probe Pornography Scandal in Mumbai: Media Report

On 19 July, Raj Kundra - husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty - was arrested after being named a “key conspirator” in a porn racket case. In February 2021, more than nine people, including artists, casting agents, and camera operators, were arrested for allegedly luring aspiring actresses and making porn content for HotShots, an adult app.

In a high-profile pornography racket case involving businessman Raj Kundra and his associates, the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe various police complaints filed by aspiring models and actresses under one roof.

Raj Kundra is the husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty.

Crime Branch sources told the news website India Today on Friday that the whole pornography racket case is very large and there are a lot of complaints, victims, accused and different cases. Every case related to the pornography racket, no matter where it is registered, or any jurisdiction in Mumbai, will now be transferred to the SIT.

The source also shared that since February 2021, four police complaints have been registered at different districts in Mumbai and more victims are likely to come forward, which will increase the paperwork. Hence, a SIT team has been formed which will be headed by the senior-most police officer, who will report all details to superiors.

So far 12 accused including Kundra have been arrested by the police and are currently in jail.

Kundra was taken into custody for his alleged role in connection with the production and publishing of pornographic content through a mobile app, Hotshots, which was used to publish adult film content.

Earlier, Kundra's lawyer Subhash Jadhav argued that "only actual sexual intercourse depiction" is considered "porn" and everything else is just "vulgar content".

"Its just a vulgar content"

​Several actresses such as Poonam Pandey, Sherlyn Chopra, Puneet Kaur, and Sagarika Shona Suman have raised their voices against Kundra and his associates in connection with the porn racket. Many aspiring actresses have filed a police complaint in February this year alleging that they were forced to film semi-nude and nude scenes on the promise of getting cast in web shows.