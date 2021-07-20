Register
14:02 GMT20 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Explicit material

    Leaked WhatsApp Chats of Indian Businessman Raj Kundra Reveal Huge Money Made Through Porn Movies

    © CC0
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104953/63/1049536373_0:99:1920:1179_1200x675_80_0_0_a08d9d2fab8246da5fef1a589a051414.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202107201083421522-leaked-whatsapp-chats-of-indian-businessman-raj-kundra-reveal-huge-money-made-through-porn-movies/

    In February 2021, India’s Mumbai Crime Branch busted a porn racket and arrested over nine people including actresses, casting agents and cameraman for allegedly making pornographic content and luring aspiring actresses. Actress Shilpa Shetty's husband, businessman Raj Kundra, was also arrested on Monday.

    A new scandal has rocked India's Hindi film industry, after the arrest of businessman and husband of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra, for being named as the ‘key conspirator’ by the police in an ongoing porn racket case.

    Explosive WhatsApp chats, purported to be of Kundra and his partner-cum-relative Pradeep Bakshi, who resides in the UK, have been leaked on social media, revealing shocking details of money minted through pornography.

    The WhatsApp group called ‘H Accounts’ includes Bakshi, who is the main person accused of running the paid online platform Hotshot from London. People believed to be Raj and Bakshi can be seen discussing the revenue generated through the platform, how much is earned every day, the pending payment of actresses, and much more.  

    The Mumbai Crime branch acknowledged in a press conference “There was a case registered with Crime Department Mumbai in Feb 2021 in regards to the creation of pornographic movies and publishing of them via some Apps. We’ve arrested Mr. Raj Kundra in this case on 19 July 2021 as he seems to be the main conspirator of this. We now have enough proof concerning this. The investigation is in progress.”

    Porn Racket Busted 
    After receiving several complaints from aspiring actresses who were lured into pornography, Mumbai Police conducted a raid on 5 February 2021 in the Madh Island area of Maharashtra state and arrested five people on suspicion of making pornographic films. During their interrogation, the name of Indian actress–model Gehana Vasisth, aka Vandana Tiwari, name emerged.

    Gehana, who acted in a popular web series "Gandii Baat (Dirty Talk)" was summoned by Mumbai Police, and after being questioned was arrested for her participation in the shooting and uploading of pornographic videos for her website.

    “Gehana had shot 87 obscene/porn videos and uploaded them on her website that required a subscription fee of INR 2,000 ($27) to watch. Three of her bank accounts, worth $3.6 million, are under the scanner as the funds were allegedly generated through such subscribers," Mumbai Police official told the Times of India. Police claimed that an actor working for Gehana was paid INR 15,000-20,000 (around $275) per movie.

    However, her publicist Flynn Remedios, in a media statement, claimed that she's “innocent” and was “falsely implicated."

    “There is a legal difference between erotica or sensual or bold films and hard-core porn. Unfortunately, Mumbai Police, which is otherwise the best police force in the world, has mixed up and clubbed together Gehana's erotica film-making work with hard porn and hard porn makers in India… (sic),” Remedios told Indian media.

    Further investigation led to the arrest of Umesh Kamat, who was the former assistant of Kundra, and was helping Gehana upload adult content to the paid online platform "Hotshot", which is reportedly being operated by Bakshi under the UK-based production house Kenrin Manufacturing Home.

    When Umesh named Kundra's involvement in the porn case, the latter denied all the allegations and said that he had sold the "Hotshots" app to Bakshi. But the police investigation revealed Kundra's involvement in the finances of the app and also links to the WhatsApp group on which the production, distribution and selling of Hotshots clips were discussed.

    As the police continue to investigate the porn racket, a Mumbai court has ordered that Kundra remain in police custody until July 23.

    Related:

    Six Arrested as Indian Police Bust Online Sextortion Racket in New Delhi
    Gehana Vasisth's Publicist Says Actress 'Falsely Implicated' in Porn Racket Following Arrest
    Porn Film Racket: Nine Arrested as Indian Models Allegedly Forced to Act in Adult Movies
    Tags:
    businessman, WhatsApp, adult entertainment, Adult Film Actress, illegal, illegal trade, porn movies, porn sites, porn site, pornstar, porn
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A Maori soldier gestures as New Zealand's soldiers march down the Champs Elysees in Paris during a rehearsal of the annual Bastille Day military parade on 12 July 2016.
    World's Most Bizarre-Looking Military Uniforms
    No Coup for You
    No Coup for You
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse