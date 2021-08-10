Man Scaring Locals for Fun Ahead of Independence Day Celebrations Arrested in Pakistan

A Pakistani man was arrested for choosing to celebrate the country's upcoming Independence Day by scaring pedestrians while wearing a mask.
Popular journalist Naila Inayat tweeted about the man's strange behaviour in Peshawar city in the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
This guy arrested in Peshawar, had plans to celebrate independence day by scaring people. Apparently, the police wasn't much impressed, he was caught in his scary mask. pic.twitter.com/eYEe5YIaQE— Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) August 10, 2021
August 10, 2021
The journo's post sparked a flurry of comments, with one user writing: “This has become a Peshawari festive tradition!”
Earlier this year in January, Pakistani journalist Omar R Quraishi tweeted a similar incident when a man was arrested for wearing a mask and scaring people on New Year’s Eve.
Police in the Pakistani city of Peshawar arrest a young man on New Year’s eve - for wearing a costume mask to scare people pic.twitter.com/sU9f1NDcAf— omar r quraishi (@omar_quraishi) January 1, 2021
All comments
Show new comments (0)