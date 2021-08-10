Ex-BJP Spokesperon Among Five Detained for Allegedly Raising Anti-Muslim Slogans in Delhi

​Hindu groups have been opposing the construction of a Haj House in the Dwarka area of Delhi since last week. The idea of the Haj House is to provide accommodation to Muslim pilgrims before they head to Mecca, Saudi Arabia, for the annual Islamic pilgrimage known as the Haj.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday detained five people to investigate their potential involvement in provoking and encouraging anti-Muslim slogans that had recently been raised in the city.

Ashwini Upadhyay, a former spokesperson of the federally ruling Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Delhi unit, and a supreme court lawyer, is among the five who were taken into custody.

Deepak Singh Hindu, Vineet Kranti, Preet Singh, and Vinod Sharma are the four other men associated with different Hindu groups who have been roped in by the police for questioning, The Hindu reported, citing sources.

In the wake of the freshly triggered Hindu-Muslim tensions in the Indian capital, the Delhi Police also raided the residence of Vishnu Gupta, National President of Hindu Sena, a political group known for its hardcore views on Hindu issues, late last night.

Reacting to the development, the Hindu Sena has said that the Delhi Police officials have "illegally arrested" their national President Vishnu Gupta.

"Delhi Police officials have illegally raided the residence of Vishnu Gupta, National President of Hindu Sena at around 1:30 AM. They have illegally arrested him on false charges for saying controversial remarks at Jantar Mantar," the Hindu Sena said in a statement.

"The Delhi Police are acting like a dictator and harassing numerous right-wing Hindu activists without their involvement. If this is a democracy then Hindus are most unsafe in India," it added.

More raids are reported to be underway in Delhi to track other suspects.

​On 9 August, prominent Muslim leader Asaduddin Owaisi raised serious concerns about the safety of Muslims in India.

In a series of tweets, Owaisi noted that anti-Muslim slogans, such as "Muslims will be cut into pieces", were raised at Delhi's famous protest site Jantar Mantar, which is just 20 minutes away from PM Modi’s residence.