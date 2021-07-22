Register
09:54 GMT22 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian Muslims read the holy Quran at a mosque in Allahabad, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Tuesday, March 28, 2017

    Is India's Ruling BJP Trying to Woo Muslims Through RSS Ahead of Uttar Pradesh State Polls?

    © AP Photo / Rajesh Kumar Singh
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/0c/1080141405_0:309:3072:2037_1200x675_80_0_0_bbd6d034aec24fbeb61ae0c99ca38d4d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202107221083436450-is-indias-ruling-bjp-trying-to-woo-muslims-through-rss-ahead-of-uttar-pradesh-state-polls/

    According to the 2011 census, there are almost 38 million Muslims in the poll-bound Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, making up approximately 19 percent of the total population. Traditionally, it is believed that not many Muslims vote for the Hindu-inclined BJP in the state.

    It appears that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is trying to shake off its anti-Muslim image in Uttar Pradesh, where legislative elections are just months away. Of late, there have been several incidents where the BJP and its ideological parent Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) have talked of Hindu-Muslim unity.

    On Wednesday, during the launch of a book titled "Citizenship Debate Over NRC and CAA, Assam and Politics of History" in the state of Assam, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat sought to publicly clarify that the federal government's plans to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not harm Indian Muslims.

    The contentious CAA aims to fast-track citizenship for six minority communities - Hindus, Parsis, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, and Christians - who arrived in India on or before 31 December 2014, from Muslim-majority Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan.

    The amended legislation received heavy criticism from opposition politicians and ordinary citizens alike.

    But the RSS chief on Wednesday underlined that the CAA will provide protection for persecuted minorities in the aformentioned countries. Earlier this month, Bhagwat also said that any Hindu stating that Muslims should not live in India is not a Hindu.

    The main opposition party in Uttar Pradesh, Samajwadi Party, views such rhetoric as an attempt to rebuild the BJP's image ahead of the forthcoming polls.

    Naved Siddiqui, the national spokesperson of the Samajwadi Party, told Sputnik on Thursday: "Not only Mohan Bhagwat but Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also been reiterating that the CAA will not harm Indian Muslims but their intention is known to everyone".

    He alleged the BJP has realised that if they continue to "spread hatred" between Hindus and Muslims, people will not vote for them.

    "Everyone knows that the BJP has been contesting elections for years by branding different segments of the population as being 'Hindu voters' or 'Muslim voters' instead of working to develop the state. So, Mohan Bhagwat's statement is an attempt to rebuild the image of the party ahead of polls", he added.

    What Does BJP-Linked VHP Think of RSS Chief's Views?

    Meanwhile, Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), a key Hindu organisation linked to India's ruling BJP and RSS, feels that this is not the first time the RSS has reiterated Hindu-Muslim unity in the country. It said such statements may not have any impact on the upcoming state polls.

    Talking to Sputnik, VHP's International President Alok Kumar said: "Such statements won't benefit the BJP in the Uttar Pradesh elections. It is not that the statement by the RSS chief will change the inclination of Muslim voters".

    "Bhagwat ji has been speaking on principles and this is not the first time we have talked about Hindu-Muslim unity. We have been talking about it since the 1960s. So, it should not be seen as an image-building exercise rather we have always reiterated it and continue to do so", Kumar added. 

    Related:

    PM Modi Would Even Call RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat a 'Terrorist' If He Stood Against Him: Rahul Gandhi
    Top Hindu Group Opposes Draft Population Control Bill in India’s Uttar Pradesh
    India's Top Opposition Leaders Slam Imran Khan's Comments on Hindu Nationalist Organisation RSS
    Tags:
    Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Muslims, Muslims, Muslims, Muslims, Muslim, muslim, Muslim, Hinduism, Hindus, Narendra Modi, Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), politics, politics, politics, Politics, Politics, Indians, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Lactose Intolerance
    Lactose Intolerance
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse