Indian MP Raises Security Worries as 'Muslims Will be Cut Into Pieces' Threats Appear

Asaduddin Owaisi has often criticised the way the federal government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, treats the country's Muslim community. Recently, he said that unless minorities have their own political voice, Muslims' educational and social "backwardness" could not be tackled.

A prominent Muslim leader, Asaduddin Owaisi, has raised serious concerns about the safety of Muslims in India, days after Hindu groups protested against erection of a Haj House for Muslim pilgrims in Delhi's Dwarka area, and anti-Muslim slogans were chanted.

Owaisi, who is also president of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) political party, expressed surprise that such incidents had occurred near Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence.

In a series of tweets in Hindi on Monday, he referred to the protest against the Haj House and said that a number of anti-Muslim slogans, such as "Muslims will be cut into pieces", were raised at Jantar Mantar, which is just 20 minutes away from Modi’s residence.

पिछले जुम्मे को द्वारका में हज हाउस के विरोध में एक 'महापंचायत' बुलाई गई। हस्ब-ए-रिवायत, इस पंचायत में भी मुसलमानों के खिलाफ़ पुर-तशद्दुद् नारे लगाए गए। जंतर मंतर मोदी के महल से महज़ 20 मिनट की दूरी पर है, कल वहाँ "जब मुल्ले काटे जाएंगे..." जैसे घटिया नारे लगाए गए। 1/n — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 9, 2021

​“Last year, a Modi minister also chanted a "Shoot the Muslims” slogan, after which Muslims were massacred in north-east Delhi. How can Indian Muslims feel safe in such a situation?” he added.

पिछले साल मोदी के मंत्री ने "गोली मारो" का नारा लगाया था और उसके तुरंत बाद उत्तर-पूर्व दिल्ली में मुसलमानों का खुले आम नरसंहार हुआ।



ऐसी भीड़ और ऐसे नारे देख कर भारत का मुसलमान सुरक्षित कैसे महसूस कर सकता है? 2/n — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 9, 2021

He said: “On 24 July, the federal government allowed the Delhi Police to detain any person under the National Security Act (NSA). But still the Delhi Police remained a mute spectator. After all, what allows people to become increasingly bold?”

आख़िर, इन गुंडों की बढ़ती हिम्मत का राज़ क्या है? इन्हें पता है कि मोदी सरकार इनके साथ खड़ी है।24 जुलाई को भारत सरकार ने रासुका (NSA) के तहत दिल्ली पुलिस को किसी भी इंसान को हिरासत में लेने का अधिकार दिया था। फिर भी दिल्ली पुलिस चुप चाप तमाशा देख रही है। 3/n — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 9, 2021

On 24 July, Delhi Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal gave Delhi Police the right to seize anyone considered suspicious, or a threat to national security under the National Security Act (NSA) until 18 October 2021.

Saying that he has submitted notice of an adjournment motion to the Lok Sabha - parliament's lower house - Owaisi tweeted: “The situation is such that, demanding justice and legal action has become a joke.”

ऐसे हालात बन चुके हैं कि इंसाफ और क़ानूनी कार्रवाई की मांग करना भी मज़ाक बन चुका है। लोकसभा में आज इस पर चर्चा होनी चाहिए, वज़ीर-ए-दाखला की जवाबदेही होनी चाहिए। मैंने इस मुद्दे पर लोकसभा के रूल्स के मुताबिक़ स्थगन प्रस्ताव की नोटिस दी है। n/n — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) August 9, 2021

​On 6 August, Hindu groups and local residents staged a protest in Dwarka against the construction of a Haj House, which provides accommodation to people before they go on a Muslim pilgrimage ("Haj") in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

A mob in the capital of this country is shouting, "Jab mulle kaate jaayenge, Ram Ram chillaayenge."



Kindly instruct me with the curriculum of how this must be ignored.



pic.twitter.com/I3X8Ci0PSK — Hussain Haidry (@hussainhaidry) August 8, 2021

THREAD : From goli maaro saalon ko last year, to anti-muslim slogans last week in the Dwarka Mahapanchayat for opposing Haj House. And now it has progressed to "Ab mulle k**te jaenge Ram Ram chillayenge.” Slogans raised against muslims at Jantar Mantar.#JantarMantar #hatespeech pic.twitter.com/eCsvxR7MPH — Sarim Ali Khan (@sarim110) August 9, 2021

​Members of a residents’ group in the area have also written to Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal asking him to cancel the land allocation made for the Haj House.

According to media reports, the protesters made comments threatening the community and have called for violence should the Haj House be built.