Cristiano Ronaldo Flaunts Custom SUV Gifted To Him By His Sweetheart Georgina Rodriguez

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo has flaunted his customised Mercedes G-Class Brabus SUV on Instagram.
In a photo showing him sporting white shorts and blazer standing alongside his new wheels, the 36-year-old footballer wrote: "Have a good week 😉👊🏽."
With 322 million followers, Ronaldo is the most followed person on Instagram.
Brabus is a German high-performance automotive aftermarket tuning company that specialises in Mercedes-Benz, Smart, and Maybach vehicles, with Brabus being the largest Mercedes tuner after AMG.
The Portuguese footballer owns 20 luxury cars, including a Bugatti La Voiture Noire, Bugatti Chiron, Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse, Lamborghini Aventador, Aston Martin DB9, McLaren MP4-12C, Rolls-Royce Phantom, Ferrari 599 GTO, and a Bentley Continental GTC Speed.
Ronaldo's girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, a Spanish-Argentine model, wrapped the the SUV in a red ribbon before gifting it to the Juventus striker at his birthday party. The pair, who met in June 2016 while Rodriguez was working as a shop assistant in Madrid, already have a big family.
Their daughter Alana Martina, two, was born on 12 November 2017, while Ronaldo's eldest son, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, is 11 – the identity of his mother remains a mystery and the athlete maintains full custody.
As for three-year-old twins Eva and Mateo, Ronaldo became their father via surrogacy in the US in 2017.
