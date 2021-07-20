'Decision Day': Ronaldo Makes Cryptic Instagram Post as Messi Shatters His Social Media Record

Portuguese football ace Cristiano Ronaldo has left a rather enigmatic message for his sizeable social media following.
Ronaldo’s Instagram post in question features a photo of himself with a caption that simply says: “Decision day”.
This development comes after Ronaldo’s arch-rival Lionel Messi set a new record for the 'most popular Instagram post ever posted by an athlete', a title he snagged from CR7.
At the time of this article’s writing, Ronaldo’s post has accrued over 13.3 million "likes", while the aforementioned Messi post has already amassed over 21.1 million "likes".
While it wasn’t immediately clear exactly what decision Ronaldo was referring to, the Daily Mirror suggested that it may have something to do with the footballer’s "future with Juventus", and that he "has been linked with an emotional return to Manchester United, while Paris Saint-Germain have also been touted as a potential suitor".
Ronaldo’s current deal with the team is set to expire in June 2022.
