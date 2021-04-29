Register
29 April 2021
    In this Monday, 29 July 2019 file photo, Juventus soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo speaks in Madrid, Spain. Ronaldo's lawyers are trying to push a Nevada woman's lawsuit accusing the Portuguese soccer star of raping her in Las Vegas in 2009 out of federal court and into private arbitration. Attorneys for Ronaldo's accuser, Kathryn Mayorga, didn't immediately respond on 14 August 2019 to messages about documents filed on 8 August. They asked a judge to declare a confidentiality agreement and hush-money settlement with Mayorga still in effect.

    Cristiano Ronaldo Rape Accuser Reportedly Seeks $78 Mln for 'Pain & Suffering' Over 2009 Incident

    Sport
    Ex-model Kathryn Mayorga accused Cristiano Ronaldo of rape in 2009, yet reportedly accepted $375,000 from the footballer, who strongly rejected the claims, the following year, signing a non-disclosure deal and deciding not to prosecute. She has since declared she was 'mentally unfit' at the time, seeking damages with a new civil claim.

    The woman accusing football icon Cristiano Ronaldo of rape is seeking $78 million in damages, according to newly-released court documents, cited by the Mirror.

    A layout ostensibly shows that former model Kathryn Mayorga, 37, wants $25 million for “past pain and suffering”, $25 million for “future pain and suffering” and $25 million in punitive damages.

    Add to that the alleged victim’s expenses of around $1.95 million with legal fees of $1.5 million and the total sum of damages reaches a whopping sum believed to be close to two years of Ronaldo’s salary.

    Mayorga's legal team, writes the outlet, demanded an opportunity to grill Cristiano Ronaldo over the allegations via Zoom, filing a list of over 60 witnesses they want to testify.

    The latter include police officers who investigated the original complaint, Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli, Ronaldo’s agent Jorge Mendes and adviser Andy Quinn.

    British former Big Brother star Jasmine Lennard, who claims she dated Ronaldo 10 years ago, is also believed to be on the list.

    Cristiano Ronaldo Rape Case

    Mayorga, a model-turned-teacher, is claiming the Portuguese footballer who plays as a forward for Serie A club Juventus and captains the Portugal national team sexually assaulted her in a room at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. The incident reportedly occurred after the two met on a night out in 2009.

    ​Images of Ronaldo, then 24, and the young woman, who worked at Rain nightclub inside the Palms Casino Resort, had surfaced, showing them dancing at a club hours before the then-Manchester United star's alleged assault on the model.

    Ronaldo then is claimed to have invited the woman and a friend to his penthouse suite, that featured a jacuzzi on the balcony, “to enjoy the view of the Las Vegas Strip”.

    Mayorga insists she refused to get into the hot tub because she did not want to ruin her dress, and the sports’ celeb offered her some clothes to change into in the bathroom.

    According to cited court papers, while she was changing, Ronaldo walked in and exposed himself before asking her to perform a sex act.

    Mayorga claims she refused to comply, yet then kissed the footballer on the condition that he would let her go.
    He then proceeded to pull her into the bedroom and raped her, according to Kathryn Mayorga, as she screamed, “No, no, no”.

    The unproven rape was reported to local police the following day without directly naming the footballer.

    However, the woman agreed not to prosecute Ronaldo and signed a non-disclosure agreement with his legal team in 2010, reportedly accepting a sum of $375,000.

    ​Then in 2018, the woman made a dramatic U-turn, ostensibly incited by the #MeToo movement uproar. Deciding to go public with her accusations against Ronaldo, Mayorga gave a bombshell interview, prompting Las Vegas Police to reopen the case. No substantial evidence was discovered, however, that the sexual assault took place.

    ​In October 2018, Mayorga’s lawyers claimed the former teacher experienced "depression, intrusive thoughts, considered suicide, abused alcohol, had difficulty maintaining personal relationships and employment” in the wake of the alleged attack, suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder.

    Mayorga then filed a civil lawsuit in Las Vegas saying she had been “mentally incapacitated” when she agreed to an out-of-court non-disclosure settlement in 2010, which was signed “under duress.”

    The 36-year old five Ballon d'Or awards winner has vigorously denied Mayorga’s accusations, while never denying having sex with the young woman. Ronaldo insisted that the act had been consensual.

    “I firmly deny the accusations being issued against me. Rape is an abominable crime that goes against everything that I am and believe in,” stated the athlete.
    In this May 23, 2019, file photo, Cristiano Ronaldo, left, is flanked by his partner Georgina Rodriguez as they watch the second practice session for a Formula One race at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco
    © AP Photo / Luca Bruno
    In this May 23, 2019, file photo, Cristiano Ronaldo, left, is flanked by his partner Georgina Rodriguez as they watch the second practice session for a Formula One race at the Monaco racetrack, in Monaco

    Both the footballer’s mother and long-term girlfriend Georgina Rodríguez stood by him during the hearings in 2019.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
