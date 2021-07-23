Register
11:17 GMT23 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    India's opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi speaks at a rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act in Gauhati, India, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019

    'Treason': PM Modi, Home Minister Used Pegasus Against Indian State, Claims Rahul Gandhi

    © AP Photo / Anupam Nath
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/08/1081395946_0:25:2566:1468_1200x675_80_0_0_96b6c896b1bb264b9ba66fb15cbb79a2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202107231083444858-treason-pm-modi-home-minister-used-pegasus-against-indian-state-claims-rahul-gandhi/

    The ripple effects of the Pegasus Project probe have severely affected the ongoing Monsoon Session of the federal parliament, as opposition groups accuse Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government of using the Israeli spyware to subvert Indian democracy. The government has denied the snooping claims.

    India's key opposition leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of employing the Pegasus spyware against the state, labelling it as "treason".

    "Pegasus is classified as weapon and that weapon is used against terrorists", stated Gandhi, who is also a parliamentarian from the main federal opposition party Congress.

    ​“Our demand is very straightforward. There should be an investigation into the Pegasus spyware row so that it could be determined who was responsible for ordering the snooping — the prime minister or the home minister”, Gandhi also said in a tweet in Hindi.

    ​The sharp political attack by Gandhi came during a protest by Congress politicians in the parliament house on Friday during the ongoing Monsoon Session.

    According to a joint investigation conducted by Forbidden Stories and human rights group Amnesty International, Pegasus has targeted more than 50,000 phone numbers in more than 50 countries since 2016.

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government is accused of having employed the Pegasus spyware to snoop on nearly 300 Indian phone numbers. Almost 40 of them reportedly belong to senior journalists, political opponents, government officials, and two federal ministers.

    Both the Indian government and the Israeli firm, however, have denied the allegations.

    Two mobile numbers used by Gandhi were also reportedly shortlisted as surveillance targets by a client of the Israeli software company NSO Group, which developed the Pegasus spyware. While one mobile number was on the radar a year before the parliamentary elections, another device was a possible target immediately after the election ended in May 2019.

    “And the person responsible for it is [none other] than the Home Minister of India -- Amit Shah. Of course, it could not be done without the consent and concurrence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This is an unforgivable sacrilege and negation of Constitutional oath by the Home Minister and the Prime Minister”, claimed Mallikarjun Kharge, veteran Congress parliamentarian and leader of the opposition in the parliament’s upper house, the Rajya Sabha.

    The Indian government has already denied the snooping claims, with the minister of state (MoS) for external affairs even terming the whole probe as “fake”. Home Minister Shah has accused the Congress party of “humiliating India” on the world stage by levelling the allegations against the government.

    "This is a report by the disrupters for the obstructers. Disrupters are global organisations that do not like India to progress. Obstructers are political players in India who do not want India to progress. People of India are very good at understanding this chronology and connection", Shah said on 19 July.

    Related:

    NSA Whistleblower Says All Telecom Imports Must Be Scanned for Pegasus-Like Implants
    Concerns Among Foreign Diplomats in India as Envoys From Iran, China Listed as Pegasus Targets
    Rahul Gandhi, Indian PM Modi's Key Rival, Listed as Potential Surveillance Target of Israeli Spyware
    Tags:
    Narendra Modi, Rahul Gandhi, India, NSO Group, Pegasus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Kim Kardashian blows out the candles on a cake to celebrate her 30th Birthday at the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York, on Sunday, 17 October 2010.
    Dessert, Anyone? Rejoice, Sweet Tooth, It's International Cake Day
    Royal Disinterest
    Royal Disinterest
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse