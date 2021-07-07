5.3-Magnitude Earthquake Hits India's Assam, West Bengal

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake has jolted parts of the northeastern Indian state of Assam. According to the National Centre of Seismology, the epicentre of Wednesday's tremor was located in Goalpara.
Per local reports, it was felt across the adjoining state of West Bengal.
The quake had a depth of 14 kilometres.
Earthquake of Magnitude:5.2, Occurred on 07-07-2021, 08:45:25 IST, Lat: 26.15 & Long: 90.28, Depth: 14 Km ,Location: 71km N of Tura, Meghalaya, India for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/A7YPlKiPob @ndmaindia @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/BX4I1zOBze— National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 7, 2021
#Earthquake Mag: 5.2,— SuperBhumi News (@superbhuminews_) July 7, 2021
Date: 07-07-2021,
Time: 08:45 AM IST,
Latitude: 26.01 N,
Longitude: 90.25 E,
Depth: 10 Km,
Region: #Assam, INDIA
There were no immediate reports of any specific damage to property or deaths caused by the earthquake. This is the sixth quake report to hit Assam in a month.
