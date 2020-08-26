Earthquake of Magnitude 4.1 Hits Parts of West Bengal in India; Dark Humor Now Shadows Twitter

Residents from the Durgapur region of eastern India’s West Bengal felt the earth shake beneath their feet on Wednesday. The earthquake was of a medium-low intensity 4.1 magnitude on the Richter Scale, local officials confirmed.
According to the National Centre of Seismology, the earthquake occurred in the early morning hours with its epicentre 110 km east-northeast of Durgapur.
No casualties have so far been reported.
The news saw some dark humor on Twitter with netizens mocking Delhi residents due to the quake shifting its “focus” away from India's capital. Delhi has recently experienced frequent earthquakes.
#Earthquake— _King_ (@Boombastic_boi) August 26, 2020
Earthquake hits Bengal this time *
😂😂 pic.twitter.com/TgeUBEonp8
* #Earthquake in Eastern India, instead of Delhi.*— ASIM SINGH (@asimsinh) August 26, 2020
Delhi People: pic.twitter.com/Aqp1sPcg4u
#earthquake of Richter scale 4.1 hits baharampur in #westbengal— Ritika (@Ritikasingh77) August 26, 2020
2020 to humans after corona, cyclone & earthquake : pic.twitter.com/hIALKRgiPa
First Corona— VIDHI 🦄 (@VidhiBhatia7) August 26, 2020
Then Cyclone Amphan
And now #Earthquake hits Bengal
Bengalis Be Like: #EarthquakePH pic.twitter.com/IK17rKh9fL
West Bengal was torn apart by a severe cyclone, Amphan, from 20-25 May taking the lives of 98 people and damaging thousands of houses and buildings, uprooting trees and electric poles, as well as damaging crops.
