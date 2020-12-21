3.7-Magnitude Earthquake Hits India's Ladakh Union Territory

A 3.7-magnitude earthquake hit India's Ladakh union territory early Monday morning.
The quake struck at a depth of 5 kilometres at 8.33 a.m. (local time), according to India's National Centre for Seismology (NCS). There was, however, no immediate report about any damage to property or casualties.
The tremors come as a double whammy for the people in the Jammu and Kashmir region, which is experiencing sub-zero winter temperatures.
In a similar incident last week, a medium-intensity magnitude 4.2 earthquake hit Alwar district in the Indian state of Rajasthan. The tremors were felt in Delhi and the capital region, according to NCS.
