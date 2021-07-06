Register
11:09 GMT06 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Indian Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers at the Sarkhej Roza in Ahmadabad, India, Wednesday, June 5, 2019. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the fasting month of Ramadan.

    'Will Keep Reconverting Muslims': Unease Among India's Hindu Nationalists Over RSS Chief's Remarks

    © AP Photo / Ajit Solanki
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107904/24/1079042483_0:20:3072:1748_1200x675_80_0_0_ce3f5e59efbd7a19197cfe4bc3217a55.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202107061083316273-will-keep-reconverting-muslims-unease-among-indias-hindu-nationalists-over-rss-chiefs-remarks/

    India’s topmost Hindu nationalist leader, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, a prominent ally of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has said that “Hindus and Muslims have a common DNA”. “If a Hindu says that no Muslim should live here [in India], then that person is not a Hindu”, he said. Bhagwat's comments have stirred unease among many Hindu nationalists.

    India's leading Hindu nationalist organisation - Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) - has said that it will continue with its mission of "reconverting Muslims back to Hinduism", as it reacted to the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) leader’s recent remarks made during an event of its Muslim wing.

    Reconversion in this case is about bringing those people back into the Hindu-fold who may have been converted to Islam or Christianity against their will. 

    "What he meant is that all Muslims were originally Hindus... They have the same ancestors... No matter what, we will keep reconverting Muslims to Hinduism", Vinod Bansal, the spokesperson of the VHP, told Sputnik, clarifying what RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat meant by his recent remarks.

    Bansal, however, added: “The idea of lynching [killing] Muslims due to mere suspicion of cow theft can’t be justified in Hindu religion. We [Hindus] are peaceful people”.

    “However, there are Islamic forces in the nation which indulge in such acts [beef consumption] just to create discord among Hindus and Muslims. Or there are followers of Islam who spread communalism... We can’t tolerate such people”, he stated. "These Islamists are not welcome in the country. Our struggle is against such communal-minded elements”.

    The RSS is the ideological parent of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The RSS, VHP, and BJP are together known as the Sangh Parivar (family).

    RSS head Bhagwat, while speaking at an event in Ghaziabad city on Sunday, stated that whoever indulges in the "lynching" of Muslims due to the mere suspicion of cow theft and cow slaughter is not a Hindu. He advised that the law should be allowed to take its course, at the same time noting that cows are a “sacred animal” to all Hindus.

    The Sangh and its allies have been accused by many people of attacking India’s secularism with references to India’s “glorious Hindu past”.  The RSS and its allies view India’s Muslim rulers (between the 15th and 19th centuries) as “invaders and outsiders”.

    A sizable section of India’s 200 million Muslims have often expressed concerns over the policies of the RSS, including advocating the “return of Muslims” to the Hindu fold.

    Prime Minister Modi has also often been accused by his political opponents of encouraging the Hindu nationalist agenda of the RSS since coming to power in 2014, despite the federal constitution stating that India is a “secular” state.

    In fact, Bhagwat himself said in December 2019 that he views all 1.3 billion Indians as Hindus.

    “The son of mother India, whether he may speak any language, from any region, follow any form of worship or not believing in worship of any is a Hindu... In this regard, for Sangh all the 130 crore (1.3 billion) people of India are [a] Hindu society", the RSS chief stated back then.

    However, Bhagwat's Sunday remarks invited the wrath of the RSS' own leaders, many of whom are reportedly saying that it could be an attempt at an "image correction".

    Leading Indian Hindi daily Dainik Bhaskar quoted senior leaders within the RSS as stating that Bhagwat’s comments were not in line with the views of Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, who founded the RSS in 1925.

    Talking to Bhaskar on condition of anonymity, several RSS leaders pointed out that the RSS founder’s aim was to establish a “Hindu Rashtra” (Hindu nation) in India.

    Related:

    Imran Khan on ‘Modi's RSS-inspired Doctrine’: Three-Pronged Approach to Deprive Kashmiris of Rights
    Aussie Senator Faces Backlash for Calling India’s Ruling BJP Affiliates RSS, VHP 'Neo-Nazis’
    Indian Muslim Leader Slams RSS Chief, Says 'Hinduism Spreading Hatred'
    Tags:
    Muslims, India, Bharatiya Janata party (BJP), Narendra Modi
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A cake is pictured during a picnic protest marking Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's 50th Birthday, on Parliament Square in London, Britain, 3 July 2021.
    Activists Hold Picnic in London to Celebrate Julian Assange’s 50th Birthday
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse