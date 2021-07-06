India Expands Domestic Flight Capacity Amid Increasing 'Revenge Tourism' in Absence of Lockdowns

Indians are finally taking a breather after going through a series of COVID-induced lockdowns. India reported 34,703 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours, marking the lowest in 111 days. Before another COVID wave confines them to homes, many are trying to travel to as many places as possible and meet friends and family members.

Indian Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri has announced passenger-capacity relaxations for domestic flights in the country.

Airlines were earlier allowed to hold only up to 50 percent of the plane's total capacity, however, the cap has now been extended to 65 percent.

The increased flight capacity will continue until 31 July, an official announcement by the Aviation Ministry said.

.@MoCA_GoI has increased the passenger capacity from July 5 to allow domestic airlines to fly at 65% passenger capacity from the existing 50% till 31.07.2021 due to growing passenger demand for domestic air travel.@HardeepSPuri pic.twitter.com/qd2qN2jHug — Prasar Bharati News Services पी.बी.एन.एस. (@PBNS_India) July 6, 2021

​The step comes at a time when many people from several parts of India, after having struggled with COVID as well as brutal summers, are heading to the mountains, forests, and beaches for some relief.

"Revenge Tourism", a new term to explain this phenomenon has been circulating in the Indian media and digital space.

​Pictures from several beloved tourist destinations in India, including Manali, Shimla, and Goa have surfaced on social media detailing the large crowds that are flocking there.

Someone posted this, crowd in Manali. Aren’t we inviting a third wave. Why aren’t we behaving and why aren’t governments limiting the influx of tourists. A little slow recovery of economy is better than future complete lockdown @narendramodi @AmitShah @anilbhat67 @DrShreyabhat pic.twitter.com/fPrjn5XoK4 — Dr Sunil Bhat (@drsbhat35) July 5, 2021

So my friend who visited goa last month and partied in full crowds without a mask, didn’t contact #COVID19 , but got infected when he went for his vaccination wearing 3 masks. pic.twitter.com/F0VzZJkilX — Shubham (@shubam_kamal84) May 11, 2021

​Speaking about the packed markets and travel destinations around India, officials from the Delhi Police had earlier told Sputnik that: "Indians are lacking a sense of responsibility thinking that COVID is over, people must realise that, do their research and then plan their vacations accordingly so that no place gets overcrowded".

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court and medical experts from Mumbai have warned that a disastrous third wave of COVID will erupt soon given the situation being observed around the country.