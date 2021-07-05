Register
12:37 GMT05 July 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    An Indian doctor checks a man who recovered from COVID-19 and now infected with black fungus at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Hyderabad, India, Thursday, May 20, 2021

    Indians Flouting Protocols in Markets, Tourist Destinations Despite Looming Fears of 3rd COVID Wave

    © AP Photo / Mahesh Kumar A
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/14/1082949299_0:5:2964:1673_1200x675_80_0_0_7803f9ebd6a0ed8cb8d905b0060cbad7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202107051083310923-indians-flouting-protocols-in-markets-tourist-destinations-despite-looming-fears-of-3rd-covid-wave/

    After battling a second wave of COVID between April and May, Indian cities are gradually returning to normal lives after lockdowns. Having struggled with prolonged periods of isolation and a harsh summer, North Indians, especially Delhiites, are enjoying the return to normalcy, going to city markets and heading to the Himalayas.

    In response to violations of safety protocols against the spread of COVID, the Delhi government imposed a lockdown in several markets located in the capital's central area over the weekend. 

    All shopkeepers in central Delhi's Sadar Bazaar, along with Lajpat Nagar's Central Market and Rui Mandi (cotton market), have been directed to pull down the shutters over their respective businesses there. 

    These old and popular market areas that have vintage shops, cheap street stalls, as well as high-end luxury stores for furniture, clothing, cotton, ornaments along with foods and beverages. The wide diversity of items that can be found in these old markets attract thousands of shoppers and merchants on a daily basis. 

    "We understand that people were exhausted of staying at home, but they have to be responsible for the safety of themselves and others. Everybody saw how the situations worsened in Delhi during the second wave and now there's another highly infections variant on the loose. Even vaccinated people must wear masks as precautions", a Delhi police official told Sputnik. 

    In search for some relaxation from the lockdown woes and COVID, Delhi-based students, young professionals, and families are heading to the Himalayan states of Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh for short vacations. 

    Pictures of crowded streets in the mountain-town Manali in Himachal Pradesh have led Indians to discuss the situation on social media, along with sharing visuals. 

    ​Manu Rana, reservations manager at a Manali-based resort, revealed to Sputnik that several hotels and hostels in the region were only providing rooms at 50 percent occupancy and maintaining proper sanitisation. 

    "People from Delhi, Punjab, Bihar and Haryana states usually also visit Himachal and Uttarakhand during these months. They come here seeking relief from the scorching summers in their areas. This year however, their visits have brought along fears of a third COVID wave", Rana said. 

    He further added that both of the Himalayan northern states earn a major chunk of their revenues from the tourism industry - that has taken major hits due to the COVID situation. 

    "Since March last year, our businesses here have remained dry. Lockdowns and then fears of contracting the infection have kept people away from public places. Had the government done something to help people who lost employment during the lockdowns... their desperation to get back as much business as possible now, seems understandable. People must be self-aware to research about the crowd situations of the places they are planning to visit", the 33-year old manager said. 

    India lost over 66,000 people to the second wave of COVID. The horrors of the situation, including shortages of oxygen and the lack of land for cremations and burials of dead COVID patients, made global headlines. 

    While India is ramping up awareness and numbers around vaccinations, Delhi High Court and medical experts from Mumbai have warned that a third wave of COVID will approach sooner than expected, given the crowded scenes around the nation. 

     

    Tags:
    Sputnik News, Sputnik Radio, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, Sputnik, crowd, crowd, New Delhi, Delhi, Himalayas, travelling, travelban, travels, travel, travel, Travel, coronavirus, COVID-19, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A cake is pictured during a picnic protest marking Wikileaks founder Julian Assange's 50th Birthday, on Parliament Square in London, Britain, 3 July 2021.
    Activists Hold Picnic in London to Celebrate Julian Assange’s 50th Birthday
    Time-Out Rudy
    Time-Out Rudy
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse