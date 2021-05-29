Indian Government, States Promise Financial Help, Free Education to COVID-19 Orphans

The deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has orphaned at least 577 children in India between 1 April and 25 May, according to government data. In light of this situation, Indian Prime Minister Modi on Saturday announced that all children who have lost both parents or a guardian due to the pandemic will be supported under the ‘PM-CARES for Children’ scheme. Such children will receive a monthly stipend once they turn 18 and $13,813 when they turn 23.
A number of states have come forward to offer financial help and free education to the affected children.
The state of Kerala has announced a package under which $41,000 will be given to the children as a lump sum. In addition, $28 per month will also be provided until they reach age 18. Uttarakhand has also promised a monthly allowance for orphaned kids until the age of 21.
The Madhya Pradesh government has offered free education to the children along with a monthly stipend.
