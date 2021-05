Indian Government, States Promise Financial Help, Free Education to COVID-19 Orphans

The Supreme Court of India on Friday ordered authorities across the country to immediately identify such children and provide for their basic needs such as food, shelter and clothing.

The deadly second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic has orphaned at least 577 children in India between 1 April and 25 May, according to government data. In light of this situation, Indian Prime Minister Modi on Saturday announced that all children who have lost both parents or a guardian due to the pandemic will be supported under the ‘PM-CARES for Children’ scheme. Such children will receive a monthly stipend once they turn 18 and $13,813 when they turn 23.

A number of states have come forward to offer financial help and free education to the affected children.

The Government of Uttar Pradesh has announced that it will take responsibility for those children who lost both their parents during the second wave of the pandemic. The governments of Delhi and Chhattisgarh have promised free education to children who were orphaned by the virus

The state of Kerala has announced a package under which $41,000 will be given to the children as a lump sum. In addition, $28 per month will also be provided until they reach age 18. Uttarakhand has also promised a monthly allowance for orphaned kids until the age of 21.

The Madhya Pradesh government has offered free education to the children along with a monthly stipend.