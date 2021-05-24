Actress Priyanka Chopra Goes Gaga Over Nick Jonas, Says He 'Crushed it' at BBMAs With Broken Rib

It seems Indian-American actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas can’t stop gushing over her pop star husband Nick Jonas for hosting and performing at the Billboard Music Awards 2021, despite suffering from a cracked rib.
Priyanka showed just how much she adores her hubby on social media, posting: “Not even a cracked rib can stop this force of nature. So proud of you baby. With everything you do! Your work ethic, your pursuit of excellence! You inspire me every day! Crushed it today! I love you so much (sic)."
Judging by the power couple's PDA behind the scenes of the event on Instagram, they appear to be head over heels in love.
While Priyanka looked stunning in a shimmering dress by Dolce and Gabbana paired with Bulgari jewels, Nick looked dapper in a green outfit by Fendi.
Priyanka herself presented an award during the show and Nick performed with his brothers, Joe and Kevin Jonas, and Marshmello.
