Priyanka Chopra Opens Up About Sending Her Security Guy to Spy on Nick Jonas in 2018

In her recently released memoir "Unfinished", the 38-year-old Indian-American actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas opened up about her journey from winning Miss World in 2000 to becoming a global icon and making it big in Bollywood and now Hollywood as well.

One of the most celebrated power couples, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas, who tied the knot in 2018, have never shied away from expressing their love for each other on social media.

Sharing an interesting incident that took place before their marriage, Priyanka revealed in her memoir "Unfinished" that she once sent her security guy to spy on Nick Jonas when he took her mom out for lunch without her.

It was during Nick's visit to India in June 2018 and Priyanka couldn't keep calm thinking about their first meeting, shortly after they started dating.

"I zipped right into worrying mode…That afternoon, I sat in a meeting surrounded by 20 people and couldn't stop wondering what Nick and my mom were doing at that very moment", Priyanka wrote, explaining that this was a big step in their relationship and she was unsure about what the two would talk about or if the meeting would turn out to be awkward.

The "Quantico" actress requested a member of her security team to go and take photos of them so she could analyse their body language.

"Unable to take the suspense any longer, I sent a member of my security team out to take pictures of them at the restaurant they'd gone to - OK, to spy on them - so I could study their body language using my 'Quantico' skills", Priyanka said.

"I sent my security guy and I was like, 'Why don't you just go to the hotel and just call me from there?' And he goes to the hotel and he calls me from there and I was like, 'Take your camera out and take a picture of where they are and send it to me'", Chopra Jonas said, adding that the man "didn't ask me questions".

When she later revealed this to Nick, he remained "unfazed by it".

"I was gathering information…It's very important for a woman to gather information. Knowledge is power", she said.