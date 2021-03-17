Priyanka Chopra Savagely Replies to Journo Who Said She's Not Qualified to Host Oscars Nomination

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has schooled an Australian journalist Peter Ford after he slammed her and Nick Jonas for hosting the 2021 Oscar nominations.
Ford tweeted their picture from the set of the Oscar nominations and wrote, "No disrespect to these two but I'm not sure their contribution to the movies qualifies them to be announcing Oscar nominees".
Priyanka gave a savage response to Ford, by sharing her IMDB credits of more than 60 films for his consideration and asked him how one qualifies to announce Oscar nominees.
Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration @mrpford https://t.co/8TY2sw1dKb pic.twitter.com/T8DnQbtXZG— PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 16, 2021
Standing by what he said, Ford added, "The Hollywood credentials of these two are minimal, but they are both very successful in their careers".
Ford shared that while he hasn't been "taken down", he has been receiving a bunch of abusive and racist tweets.
When a user asked Ford, "Does an actress/actor need to have a long list of 'Hollywood' movies in their bio to quality?" and saying the Oscars is "a global celebration of cinema", the journalist clarified, "She is a remarkable woman. Her Bollywood credits are most impressive. I can see why the Academy would want two bring youngish entertainers to give a fresh look to the event. But it is a departure from past choices. I am not disrespecting her or him".
Since calling the Oscars a "Hollywood focused event" and saying that there are "other significant people of colour with more Hollywood credentials" who are much more qualified than Priyanka and Nick, Ford has been getting a lot of backlash from netizens.
So is it ok for Oscars to be Hollywood centric??We all bash Oscars for being white..or not being black enough..but when they do try to change we criticize it..— suman patra (@babaisumanrock) March 17, 2021
Dear @mrpford She was the first "South Asian" to play a lead on American tv, film & pushes the goalpost for international cinema. Arguably the most popular & only representation in Hollywood a whole community has. So when you tweet something like that, it’s like a slap in d face.— Ayuba Adebayo (@Hayubz) March 17, 2021
Priyanka's retort to Ford is leaving netizens impressed, they have come out in support of the "Quantico" actress.
Haha and there’s @Google for the man.— ASHISH CHOWDHRY (@AshishChowdhry) March 17, 2021
Also, what about the ‘dis’credentials he’s earned with such a loose statement.😂
People should be happy for other people. That’s what makes the world a better place. @priyankachopra and @nickjonas you guys are a top pick!!👌🏻 https://t.co/YTY69M8AX5
Since 2014, the only pre-requisite for announcing the Oscar nominated films seems to be at least one person of colour who can wake up that early from the entertainment industry present. It doesn't seem to be based on any other qualifications @mrpford #OscarNoms https://t.co/PYYPPPAjCA— Rebecca Memsaab ツ (@voiceswriter) March 17, 2021March 17, 2021
