Priyanka Chopra Savagely Replies to Journo Who Said She's Not Qualified to Host Oscars Nomination

The power couple, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and her pop-star husband Nick Jonas, announced the 2021 Oscar nominations online on 15 March. The 93rd Academy Awards ceremony will be held on 25 April.

Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas has schooled an Australian journalist Peter Ford after he slammed her and Nick Jonas for hosting the 2021 Oscar nominations.

Ford tweeted their picture from the set of the Oscar nominations and wrote, "No disrespect to these two but I'm not sure their contribution to the movies qualifies them to be announcing Oscar nominees".

Priyanka gave a savage response to Ford, by sharing her IMDB credits of more than 60 films for his consideration and asked him how one qualifies to announce Oscar nominees.

Would love your thoughts on what qualifies someone. Here are my 60+ film credentials for your adept consideration @mrpford https://t.co/8TY2sw1dKb pic.twitter.com/T8DnQbtXZG — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 16, 2021

Standing by what he said, Ford added, "The Hollywood credentials of these two are minimal, but they are both very successful in their careers".

Ford shared that while he hasn't been "taken down", he has been receiving a bunch of abusive and racist tweets.

When a user asked Ford, "Does an actress/actor need to have a long list of 'Hollywood' movies in their bio to quality?" and saying the Oscars is "a global celebration of cinema", the journalist clarified, "She is a remarkable woman. Her Bollywood credits are most impressive. I can see why the Academy would want two bring youngish entertainers to give a fresh look to the event. But it is a departure from past choices. I am not disrespecting her or him".

Since calling the Oscars a "Hollywood focused event" and saying that there are "other significant people of colour with more Hollywood credentials" who are much more qualified than Priyanka and Nick, Ford has been getting a lot of backlash from netizens.

So is it ok for Oscars to be Hollywood centric??We all bash Oscars for being white..or not being black enough..but when they do try to change we criticize it.. — suman patra (@babaisumanrock) March 17, 2021