12:45 GMT19 May 2021
    In this photograph taken on July 15, 2020 COVID-19 coronavirus patients rest on their beds at the Intensive Care Unit of the Sharda Hospital, in Greater Noida.

    As Cases Soar and Hospital Beds Run Out, Indian Lawmakers Turn Official Bungalows Into COVID Centres

    India
    by
    0 0 0
    The Indian state of Bihar has seen 664,115 people contract COVID-19, while some 4,039 patients have succumbed to the disease. About 64,698 are seeking treatment in hospitals across the state. Most hospitals are showing 100% occupancy even as the caseload of patients requiring medical attention is increasing.

    Lawmakers in India are resorting to converting their spacious official residences into COVID-19 care centres amidst an alarming increase in the number of COVID-19 patients.

    The soaring number of cases has put overwhelming pressure on the health infrastructure in most states, with hospitals reporting a shortage of beds, medicines, and oxygen required for treating COVID-19 patients. India reported 267,334 new cases of coronavirus in past 24 hours. As many as 4,529 people died in the country during the same period.

    On Wednesday, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, the leader of the opposition in the Bihar state assembly converted his official bungalow into a COVID care centre complete with medicines, beds, and oxygen supply. 

    In a video statement released on Twitter, Tejashwi said, "the building allotted to me as official residence by the government is huge and I have converted it into a fully equipped COVID care centre. The government can use it as an isolation and quarantine area as well. Since this is a government bungalow, we cannot run it and therefore are offering the same to the state government to run it".

    ​Tejashwi's tweet went viral with 75,000 views within 3 hours of posting it. "The centre has been provided with all the necessary things required and in fact is medically fully equipped along with food facilities, ready to be put into service for COVID patients", Tejashwi added.

    ​On Monday, Tejashwi had written a letter to state chief Nitish Kumar expressing concern about people in the state running from pillar to post looking for hospital beds, medicines, and oxygen. 

    In another Indian state, Karnataka, Home Minister Basavraj Bommai converted the courtyard of his residence into a COVID care centre. Bommai has called upon the people of his state to consider the care centre as their home and shun the fear of going to hospitals.

    Apart from arranging food, the courtyard-turned-COVID centre has been given oxygen, medicines, and medical personnel. About 15 patients are currently recuperating at the centre. They're being given free medicine by a non-governmental organisation.

    "Private doctors are treating patients and health staff have been deployed to take care of their hygiene and treatment. I have requested that government doctors also visit the centre and treat patients. And nurses will be serving around-the-clock", said Bommai. 

     

    Health, Karnataka, Bihar, COVID-19, India
    Votre message a été envoyé!
