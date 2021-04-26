Register
15:25 GMT26 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A mass cremation of victims who died due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is seen at a crematorium ground in New Delhi, India, April 22, 2021

    Burden of Death: As COVID Deaths Overwhelm Crematoriums in Delhi, Pyres Burn in Parking Areas

    © REUTERS / DANISH SIDDIQUI
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/1a/1082723204_0:104:3048:1818_1200x675_80_0_0_db586faf36d1857b93ef811b3b3d23f7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202104261082727380-burden-of-death-as-covid-deaths-overwhelm-crematoriums-in-delhi-pyres-burn-in-parking-areas/

    The daily death toll of COVID patients is mounting, with the Indian capital reporting an ever-increasing number of fatalities. On Monday, Delhi recorded 350 deaths, with the average number of coronavirus-related deaths in the past week rising to 304. Delhi is seeing an average of 25,000 new COVID infections daily.

    The crematoriums in Delhi, running day and night beyond their full capacity, have started making platforms for burning pyres in the parking lots and green belts within their premises. This is meant to help take on the load of dead bodies piling up in hospitals awaiting dignified last rites. 

    A cremation ground in the Ghazipur area of Delhi has made room for 20 more pyre platforms in parking lots, while about 10 more platforms were constructed overnight in Delhi's Wazirabad crematorium.

    Civic bodies in the Indian capital are compiling reports on funerals being held with COVID-19 protocols in the city, and some suggest that 666 such funerals took place only on Sunday until 6 p.m.

    The Delhi government has increased the daily COVID-protocol cremation capacity in the city to 655, while designating three crematoriums exclusively for coronavirus dead.

    With hundreds in the city succumbing to the disease, the government has been compelled to increase the daily cremation capacity of coronavirus patients four times in the past two weeks. 

    Dead Bodies Kept in Same Room as Patients

    Some hospitals are grappling with the lack of space to timely manage the bodies of patients who have succumbed to the virus.

    One COVID-19 patient, who was recently admitted to a Delhi hospital, opted to be discharged at the earliest due to the worsening state of affairs there. 

    "I preferred to come home rather than stay in the hospital. There were dead bodies in the same room where I was kept. Even the corridors were piled up with dead bodies as the hospital waited for space in the crematorium to do the last rites", the patient told Sputnik on condition of anonymity.

    What Do Civic Authorities Say?

    A senior administrative official of the East Delhi Municipal Corporation told Sputnik on Monday, "We are getting frantic calls from hospitals that they are running out of space to keep dead bodies and we have to quickly cremate these as our top priority. We are adding more pyre platforms in the existing crematorium premises, wherever we are getting space".

    As many as 50 new pyre platforms are being constructed in the green space near the Sarai Kale Khan crematorium, another area of Delhi, by the government as the death toll continues to rise in the city, where millions of people live.

     

    "It takes 5-6 hours for one body to burn and be cremated. With limited platforms to burn the pyres on, we are stretching ourselves to the last limit to cremate as many as we can. Most of our staff is working day and night", Jagdish, a worker at Nigambodh Ghat, Delhi's biggest crematorium, told Sputnik.

    Recently, more than 200 bodies have been cremated there daily, he said, as compared to an earlier count of about 40. 

    The Indian capital city of Delhi, divided into three civic zones, has about 23 crematoriums under its administration. All the crematoriums are running beyond their full capacity: "We are in the process of setting up a 10-acre funeral centre in Rohini area of Delhi", said a civic body official.

    Related:

    India Sees Another Record High Day of COVID Cases, Deaths as Hospitals Fill, Patients Wait
    'Side by Side': UK Sends Ventilators to COVID-19 Stricken India
    Live Updates: India Confirms 352,991 New COVID-19 Cases in Record Spike
    Tags:
    India, cremation, parking, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    It's Showtime: Celebrating The Best Moments From 2021's Oscars
    It's Showtime: Celebrating The Best Moments From 2021's Oscars
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse