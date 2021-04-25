Register
18:19 GMT25 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    'Side by Side': UK Sends Ventilators to COVID-19 Stricken India

    © REUTERS / DANISH SIDDIQUI
    UK
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/19/1082719911_0:0:2990:1682_1200x675_80_0_0_8b3fc95b98e690fc115c4b420fbf4c74.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/uk/202104251082719888-side-by-side-uk-sends-ventilators-to-covid-19-stricken-india/

    The coronavirus pandemic has reached crisis point in India, with sick patients lining up outside overloaded hospitals and round-the-clock cremation of the dead without ceremony on public funeral pyre grounds.

    The UK has begun flying some 600 pieces of vital medical equipment to India to help in its desperate struggle with the COVID-19 virus.

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted on Sunday afternoon that a first shipment was on its way to New Delhi.

    The UK stands "side by side" with its former colony in the "shared fight against COVID-19", Johnson wrote.
    "Vital medical equipment, including hundreds of oxygen concentrators and ventilators, is now on its way from the UK to India to support efforts to prevent the tragic loss of life from this terrible virus," the PM said.

    "We will continue to work closely with the Indian government during this difficult time and I'm determined to make sure that the UK does everything it can to support the international community in the global fight against pandemic."

    Home Secretary Dominic Raab said the flight one the first of several, repeating the government mantra "no-one is safe until we are all safe".

    © REUTERS / POOL
    Boris Johnson Said He Shifted “Heaven and Earth” to Get Covid-19 Ventilators & He Won’t Say Sorry
    Nine air freight containers containing 495 oxygen concentrators, 120 non-invasive ventilators and 20 manual ventilators will be sent this week.

    The pandemic has reached crisis proportions in India, with patients made to wait outside overloaded hospitals and mass cremations of the dead. The Indian health ministry said almost 350,000 new coronavirus cases were recorded on Sunday, raising the total for the pandemic to almost 17 million. Some 192,000 are known to have died so far.

    "The heart-breaking scenes in India show once again how awful this terrible disease is," British Health Secretary Matt Hancock said. "This first delivery of life saving equipment will provide much needed assistance and we stand ready to do more."

    Singapore has already sent desperately-needed supplies of medical oxygen.

    The UK has a stockpile of medical ventilators, thanks to its rapid coronavirus vaccination programme and orders worth £569 million placed last spring and summer.

    Those contracts have sparked controversy after exceptions were made to tendering and tax rules for suppliers.

    Many ventilators went unused as the National Health Service does not have enough nurses trained to operate them.

    Related:

    Amid Grim COVID-Induced Situation in India Strangers Don Angel's Garb
    ‘Selfish’ US Hurting Ties With India by Denying Raw Materials, COVID Vaccines: Ex-Foreign Secretary
    India Scrambles to Augment Its Oxygen Production Amid Severe Crisis as Hospitals Run Out of O2
    Tags:
    Matt Hancock, Dominic Raab, Singapore, pandemic, Boris Johnson, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Queen Elizabeth II Turns 95: Monarch, Mother, Source of Inspiration for Millions
    Presidential Slip
    Presidential Slip
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse