India Sees Another Record High Day of COVID Cases, Deaths as Hospitals Fill, Patients Wait

On this episode of Fault Lines, hosts Jamarl Thomas and Shane Stranahan talked about the failed European Super League, the future of Nord Stream 2, Israel's nuclear weapons program, how BLM affected homicides, and YouTube betraying its origins by favoring mainstream news over citizen coverage.

Guests:

Peter Oliver – EU Correspondent for RT International | Greed and the Super League, Nord Stream 2, Poland, and Ukraine

Scott Ritter – Former U.N. Weapons Inspector & WMD Whistleblower | Syrian Attack Near Israeli Nuclear Facility, Have American Leaders Lost the Plot on the Global Nuclear Threat?

Kim Iversen – Independent Journalist and Host of the Kim Iversen Show | Derek Chauvin Trial & YouTube's Establishment News Filter

In our first hour we were joined by Peter Oliver to talk about the failed push for a European Super League for football before turning to the future of Nord Stream 2 and German politics, looking at comments by former U.S. Ambassador to Poland Daniel Fried putting forward the idea that a war with Ukraine could help the United States to keep Germany from going forward with its second undersea pipeline for importing natural gas from Russia, Nord Stream 2.



In our second hour we were joined by Scott Ritter to talk about the media's portrayal of Israel's nuclear weapons program and the open secret of its possession of nuclear weapons, spurred by the reported interception of a ground-to-air missile attack by Syria near the site of an Israeli nuclear facility. We moved in our second segment to a conversation about Biden's vituperative comments towards and about Putin and what they reveal about the American perspective on the threat of globalized, catastrophic conflict.



In our third hour we were joined by Kim Iversen to talk about what the Derek Chauvin trial will change in American culture, politics, and policing, looking at a February study showing that while Black Lives Matter protests reduced police homicides in cities, they led to a significant increase in the overall rate of homicides. We turned to comments made by YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki, who made clear that her platform does and will continue to prioritize establishment news coverage of 'sensitive topics' over coverage by, well... You.

