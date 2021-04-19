Actress Kangana Ranaut Blasted for Tweeting 'Self-Made Virus Killing Humans, But Healing Earth'

The second wave of coronavirus is now hitting India, which recently overtook Brazil to become the second-worst affected country in the world after the US. India reported 273,810 new COVID cases on Monday along with 1,619 deaths.

Kangana Ranaut, a Bollywood actress notorious for her controversial tweets, has once again taken to the micro-blogging platform to share her opinion on the pandemic, calling coronavirus the healer of the Earth.

"Virus may be killing humans but healing every thing [sic] else", her tweet read.

Today humans are traumatised by self made virus which they used to bring each other’s economies down. Some may agree with what I say some may not but one thing no one can deny is that the Earth is healing, virus may be killing humans but healing every thing else 1/2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 18, 2021

​The tweet from the national award-winning actress garnered thousands of reactions, though many seemed divided in their views.

While Kangana's fans jumped with applause and encouragement at the actress' suggestions, some people corrected her over calling a deadly virus such as COVID the "healer of the planet" and urged her to "have some sense".

Ma'am, please have some sense.

I've been a staunch supporter of yours for a long time, but it is not the virus which is doing it, it is the humans who have imposed lockdowns and hence have reduced greenhouse emissions.🙏

Covid is not doing anyone any good except the Chinese. — Abhishek Dwivedula (@TheDwivedula) April 18, 2021

Demolition of her illegal office made her cry but Passing away of your loved is fine as long as u remember that earth is healing! Remember to be kind ya while she does Hindu-Muslim whole day on twitter. https://t.co/mSKGvjlLkR — Do dhari talvar (@nilukman) April 19, 2021

Have you lost it? Earth is healing because people are dying? Sometimes it's OK to shut up if you have nothing to contribute. https://t.co/sX3x0kmJJq — causepain (@slapfakers) April 18, 2021

Dear Kangana. Please wake up from slumber. It's April 2021 not 2020 where 'earth is healing' sounds good when people are struggling to live. https://t.co/RtWl7Cw9Qk — Pratik. (@mynameisprtik) April 18, 2021

Not the best choice of word and not the right time for sure.



Extremely insensitive for those who have lost their loved ones. Refrain pls.



If you still want to share your thoughts, write a book. Those interested will read it. https://t.co/Fds4HrMRuL — 🌈राहुल🙃🌥🏳️‍🌈 (@672rahul) April 18, 2021

​Awakening her inner environmentalist, the actress also asked people to be more gentle and kind to the planet and urged to refrain from "breeding like rabbits".

Let’s be gentle to her

1) each one of us must plant 8 trees a year

2) stop breeding like rabbits

3) avoid single used plastic

4)Don’t waste food

5) be aware of idiots around you take responsibility cause you could be living wisely but if not handled they will destroy you 2/2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 18, 2021

India currently has the second-highest tally, with over 14.7 million infected and 177,000 fatalities. According to media reports, crematoriums and burial facilities in the country are struggling to cope with a dramatic surge in deaths due to the ongoing pandemic.