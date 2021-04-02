'None of Them Supported Me': Kangana Ranaut Hits Out at Bollywood Actresses

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been at loggerheads with many celebrities including filmmaker Karan Jonar, Anurag Kashyap, actress Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee Pannu, Deepika Padukone, and others. She has accused them of ganging up against her and running paid smear campaigns on social media to spread derogatory memes and fake information.

Actress Kangana Ranaut has once again hit out at Bollywood actresses Anushka Sharma, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Priyanka Chopra, and others, accusing them of not supporting her work despite her lauding them.

Not just that, Kangana claimed that while she always comfortably went to previews of other star's films, when she called them for her own film's, none of them took her calls.

She took to Twitter to share a video compilation of her previous interviews praising female actresses and filmmakers for raising the bar for many other actresses and bringing women-centric films into the spotlight.

There is not a single actress in this industry who I have not supported or praised here is the proof, but non of them ever showed any support or praise for me, have you ever thought why? Why they gang up on me? Why this conspiracy to look through me and my work? Think hard 🙂 https://t.co/UjjOcAIaQ7 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 2, 2021

​Kangana claimed that despite her being supportive and praising them, they gang up on her. Because of this, Kangana said, she calls them out in her tweets and they "deserve" it.

As you can see how comfortably I go for their movie previews when they invite by calling and messaging me directly, they send flowers and pamper me to sky and when I call them for my previews they don’t even take my calls now I bajao them every day cause that’s what they deserve. https://t.co/qlkhKtFlH9 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 2, 2021

​While she stays focused on her craft, Kangana claimed the PR teams' of these actresses keep trying to make her look insecure and unsupportive.

Agree, I always indulged in my craft to an extent that I had no sense of time and space whenver I emerged from my little bubble I saw horrible PR around me by these women trying to make me look insecure and unsupportive, hence decided to be here on twitter for सीधी बात No बकवास https://t.co/CREXX4VpQO — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 2, 2021

​Kangana was recently honoured with National Film Awards - one of the country's and film industry's most prestigious honours - for Best Actress in "Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi" (2019) and "Panga" (2020).

She has gone to unprecedented lengths to keep her fans on the edge of their seats in her upcoming movies - whether by essaying the role of the most prominent actress-politician, the late J. Jayalalithaa in "Thalaivi", an Indian Air Force pilot in her upcoming action movie "Tejas", spy thriller "Dhaakad" or by stepping into the shoes of former Indian Prime Minister and late Congress leader Indira Gandhi.