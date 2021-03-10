Kangana Ranaut Says 'BJP Will Soon Be in Pakistan' After Report of Indian COVID Vaccine Deliveries

Under the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation (GAVI), India will provide 45 million doses of the made in India coronavirus vaccine "Covishield" to its arch-rival Pakistan later this month, according to a report.

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut's reaction to a report about India supplying 45 million doses of the coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan has caught everyone's attention as she went on to say that the nation's neighbour is also a "breakaway part of India" and a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government will so be there.

She shared a news report about it and commented in Hindi: "I mean, Modi is saying that Pakistan too is a breakaway part of India. Soon there will be a BJP government too... Terrorists are not mine, but people are mine. This is awesome".

​Kangana went on to say that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is "not just a leader" anymore.

​While some netizens are having a good laugh-out-loud moment, it's also triggered a meme fest, with one user pointing out that Modi is soon going to be over 75 years of age and should retire in 2024, a policy that he himself set up in the BJP. However, if he continues to contest elections, then it would be "hypocrytical behaviour".

Responding to one user, Kangana said, "We need Modi, United India (Akhand Bharat) needs him. What he needs is probably a little break from all the hostility/ negativity he receives on our behalf...but we need to make sure we get him again as our Prime Minister".

​Bollywood's "controversy queen" has been in the news of late for her views on farm laws, the entertainment industry's drug "syndicate", nepotism, and her clash with the Maharashtra state government. The actress has three big Hindi films in the pipeline – "Tejas", "Dhaakad", and "Thalaivi".