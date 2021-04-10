Register
07:16 GMT10 April 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Triumf S-400 anti air missile systems

    As US Warship Enters Indian Waters Sans Consent, is Biden Sending 'Unpleasant Message' Over S-400s?

    © Sputnik / Alexei Danichev
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    229
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104958/98/1049589807_0:159:3077:1889_1200x675_80_0_0_4b575af688b822b812fee6d76ec7e5d6.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202104101082580860-as-us-warship-enters-indian-waters-sans-consent-is-biden-sending-unpleasant-message-over-s-400s/

    The US Navy's seventh fleet publicly challenged India's maritime claim in the Arabian Sea by sending the USS John Paul Jones (DDG 53), a guided missile destroyer, inside India's exclusive economic zone on 7 April. The US Navy says that its destroyer asserted navigational rights and freedoms without requesting India's prior consent.

    The US Navy's attempt to assert navigational rights approximately 130 nautical miles west of the Lakshadweep Islands, inside India's exclusive economic zone, without requesting Delhi's prior consent, has drawn sharp reactions from top strategists in India. 

    Brahma Chellaney, a strategic thinker, author, and commentator said that it is one thing for the US to conduct "freedom of navigation" operations in disputed waters, as in the South China Sea, but its another thing to do so in a partner nation's exclusive economic zone without its consent.

    The American destroyer entered India's exclusive economic zone on 7 April. It is mentioned in a statement issued by the US 7th Fleet that "freedom of navigation operations are not about one country".

    "Either this is a major misunderstanding or a new US administration wants to send a very unpleasant message", Tenzing Lamsang, editor of The Bhutanese, said.

    In light of this, former minister and BJP leader Subramanian Swamy sarcastically said: "Wow! Great achievement of Modi Govt: US is slamming our claim to our sea water area. See the American language. This means S-400 is coming to India".

    Despite US warnings and sanctions threats to New Delhi on several occasions, the Narendra Modi government has decided to go ahead with a $5.43 billion S-400 air missile defence system deal with Russia. The first batch of the missiles is expected to arrive in India by the end of this year.

    US Should 'Subscribe to Rules-Based Order That it Advocates'

    ​Kanwal Sibal, a former Indian foreign secretary, said the US should abide by the rules-based order that it advocates. 

    ​Former Indian Navy Chief Arun Prakash underlined that while India had ratified the UN Law of the Seas in 1995, the US has so far failed to do so.

    "For the 7th Fleet to carry out Freedom of Navigation missions in Indian EEZ in violation of our domestic law is bad enough. But publicising it? USN please switch on IFF!", Admiral Arun Prakash stressed.

    Former Naval officer Abhijit Singh said that freedom of navigation operations close to the more "strategic" Andaman Islands would have been far more controversial.

    The top thinkers found the language used by US 7th Fleet for referring to a Quad partner as ​strange, as it says it conducted freedom of navigation operation by "challenging India's excessive maritime claims".

    "Freedom of Navigation ops by USN ships (ineffective as they may be) in the South China Sea, are meant to convey a message to China that the putative EEZ around the artificial South China Sea islands is an 'excessive maritime claim'. But what is the 7th Fleet message for India?", Admiral Arun Prakash (retired), former chief of the Indian Navy, said.
    Tags:
    Arabian Sea, Indian Navy, US Navy, navy, India, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Prince Philip: a Life in Pictures of Britain's Longest-Serving Royal Consort
    Prince Philip: a Life in Pictures of Britain's Longest-Serving Royal Consort
    Memeified Success
    Memeified Success
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse