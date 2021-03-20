Register
16:12 GMT20 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    In this Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019 file photo, a truck carrying parts of the S-400 air defense systems, exits a Russian transport aircraft after landing at Murted military airport outside Ankara, Turkey.

    Pentagon Chief Says India Should Forgo Buying Russia's S-400s to Avoid US Sanctions

    © AP Photo / Turkish Defence Ministry
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 01
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0c/04/1081353466_0:233:3077:1964_1200x675_80_0_0_62497c83e765e82b226cb24ea6a5a60d.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202103201082401807-pentagon-chief-says-india-should-forgo-buying-russias-s-400s-to-avoid-us-sanctions/

    During his first two day stay in New Delhi, Lloyd J. Austin, the US Secretary of Defence, met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, and his counterpart Rajnath Singh.

    US Secretary of Defence Lloyd J. Austin III has urged Indian leaders to avoid buying Russian defence equipment, including S-400s, if the country wants to avoid the risk of sanctions under Section 231 of the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA).

    He made the comments while talking to reporters in New Delhi on Saturday after concluding bilateral talks with Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

    A S-400 surface-to-air missile system launcher shoots during the Kavkaz 2020 military drills at the Ashuluk training range, in Astrakhan region, Russia
    © Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
    Top Senator Urges Pentagon Chief to Warn India of Consequences of New Delhi’s Planned S-400 Purchase
    However, Austin underlined that American sanctions against India for signing a $5.43-billion deal with Moscow for S-400s were so far not on the table. "There has been no delivery of the S-400 system to trigger sanctions," he said.

    The first batch of air missile defence system is expected to arrive in India by the end of this year.

    Austin also hinted that Washington is trying to push India in line with US foreign policy, while he also questioned the persecution of Muslims in India.

    India Vows Closer Relations with US Armed Forces

    India invited America to take advantage of its liberalised foreign direct investment (FDI) policies in the defence sector.

    "We both agreed that there are opportunities for collaboration in defence industry," Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in a statement after meeting Austin.

    Their hour-long discussion focused on defence cooperation and military-to-military engagement.

    "Acknowledging that we have in place the foundational agreements, LEMOA, COMCASA and BECA, we discussed steps to be taken to realise their full potential for mutual benefit," Singh said.

    Austin's visit comes a week after the Quad summit convened by President Joe Biden, which was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while India is currently witnessing a surge of coronavirus cases. The Indian Defence Minister shared pictures of the "elbow bump" that the two leaders did before their meeting instead of conventional handshakes. 

    Related:

    Lloyd Austin Says Will Review US Force Presence in Mideast to Address Russia, China Challenges
    US Senate Confirms Retired General Lloyd Austin as Secretary of Defence
    Tags:
    defense, India, US
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A handout picture provided by the Israeli Antiquities Authority shows archaeologists Haim Cohen (L) and Naama Sukenik transporting an ancient basket excavated from the Muraba'at cave in the Judean Desert near the Dead Sea.
    Fantastic Finds of Past Hundred Years: Israeli Archaeologists Discover Dead Sea Scrolls, Other Items
    Trump Overload
    Trump Overload
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse