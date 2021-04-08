Register
    Jemima Goldsmith poses for photographers upon arrival at the Charles Finch and Chanel pre Bafta party in London, Saturday, Feb. 17, 2018.

    Twitter Joins Pakistan PM Khan's Ex-Wife in Slamming His Remark on Women's Fashion Causing Rape

    © AP Photo / Vianney Le Caer
    With at least 11 rape cases reported per day, Pakistan has recorded over 22,000 rapes between 2014 and 2020. The official figure was released in November of last year by the Police, Law, and Justice Commission of Pakistan. The crime is an issue of concern for the country, questions around which are often directed at Prime Minister Imran Khan.

    Jemima Goldsmith, the former wife of Pakistani PM Imran Khan has taken to Twitter to quote the holy book of Islam – the Quran – to slam her ex-husband's recent remarks on how women's "vulgar" dressing entices men to rape them leading to a rise in such cases.

    "'Say to the believing men that they restrain their eyes and guard their private parts', Quran 24:31. The onus is on men", read the tweet by the 47-year old British screenwriter who divorced PM Khan after nine years of marriage in 2004 owing to his hectic political life.

    Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks during a joint news conference with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani at the Presidential Palace in Kabul, Afghanistan, Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020
    © AP Photo / Rahmat Gul
    Twitter Slams Pakistan PM Imran Khan For Blaming Women 'Dressed Immodestly' for Rape Surge
    ​"World history tells when you increase fahashi (vulgarity) in society, two things happen: sex crimes increase and the family system breaks down. This entire concept of pardah (covering up) is to avoid temptation", these were the words of PM Khan when he was recently questioned about checking the escalating number of rapes in his country.

    The statement landed the former cricket star in a world of trouble on social media.

    ​PM Khan did receive some support on Twitter after people pointed out that he was not blaming women for causing rape, but was simply speaking about how "vulgarity" attracts men with "low will power".

    As per Pakistan's official data, only 77 rape accused have been convicted - making up just 0.3 percent of the total figure and only 18 percent rape cases have reached the prosecution stage in the last six years in Pakistan.

     

     

     

     

     

