Twitter Joins Pakistan PM Khan's Ex-Wife in Slamming His Remark on Women's Fashion Causing Rape

Jemima Goldsmith, the former wife of Pakistani PM Imran Khan has taken to Twitter to quote the holy book of Islam – the Quran – to slam her ex-husband's recent remarks on how women's "vulgar" dressing entices men to rape them leading to a rise in such cases.
"'Say to the believing men that they restrain their eyes and guard their private parts', Quran 24:31. The onus is on men", read the tweet by the 47-year old British screenwriter who divorced PM Khan after nine years of marriage in 2004 owing to his hectic political life.
“Say to the believing men that they restrain their eyes and guard their private parts." Quran 24:31— Jemima Goldsmith (@Jemima_Khan) April 7, 2021
The onus is on men. https://t.co/StkKE3HIPM
The statement landed the former cricket star in a world of trouble on social media.
Oh my God I was so pissed off when I heard this. My parents were at my place when it aired on the news and I lost it. Women, girls, children are raped and molested no matter wtf they wear, and no one should be taking religious advice from this gentleman anyway.— rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) April 7, 2021
Yes. Thank you for showing the mirror.— All Too Human (@m_bangesh) April 7, 2021
These are really bad times if many of us **actually practicing** moral men have to learn our morals from Mr Khan.
Rape has nothing to do with a woman's dressing. We have kids being raped. Girls from villages being raped who r fully dressed. Even boys and men being raped. Again nothing to do with dressing.— 👼😈🖖✈️🎵🎬📚💃🦁 (@AllhailAaash) April 7, 2021
PM Khan did receive some support on Twitter after people pointed out that he was not blaming women for causing rape, but was simply speaking about how "vulgarity" attracts men with "low will power".
He Is talking against vulgarity. Where did he say women are responsible? Kindly ask someone to translate this into English.. pic.twitter.com/qnWgwYZLtd— Zahra (@ZKAliiii) April 7, 2021
As per Pakistan's official data, only 77 rape accused have been convicted - making up just 0.3 percent of the total figure and only 18 percent rape cases have reached the prosecution stage in the last six years in Pakistan.
