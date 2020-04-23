Pakistani President Throws in Rape Analogy to Describe Findings of Inquiry Report During Interview

New Delhi (Sputnik): Pakistani President Arif Alvi’s controversial “rape and gang rape” remark is drawing widespread criticism and has set social media on fire. People in the country are condemning the statement which “should not have come from a person of such stature”.

In a controversial statement, Pakistani President Arif Alvi used a “rape and gang rape” analogy to describe the findings of an inquiry report during an interview on television.

While speaking to senior journalist and analyst Hamid Mir, the president described his conversation with Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and said, "I told the Prime Minister (Imran Khan) that if this report is correct, then the country has not only been raped but gang raped by mafias".

"I told the prime minister that if this report is correct, then the country has not only been raped, but gang-raped.”



President of Pakistan thinks it is cool to throw in a rape analogy to describe inquiry report findings. Disgraceful. Stop trivialising sexual violence. pic.twitter.com/m18QVPjUjN — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) April 22, 2020

Apparently, President Alvi was speaking about an investigative report on independent power producers (IPPs) and was providing details about the conversation that he had with Prime Minister Khan about it. That’s when he used the rape analogy.

The report about the deals that facilitated IPPs to make illegal profit worth billions was made available to the public earlier this week in Pakistan.

The comment has not gone down well with Twitterati. While some said that the president’s statement reflects his mentality, others remarked that he could have been more careful with his choice of words.

Mr. President @ArifAlvi, corruption is not rape. Please do not trivialise the trauma experienced by people who are subjected to horrific violence against their bodies, and consciousness. — Tariq Ahsan (@tariqahsan) April 22, 2020

President Arif Alvi uses words like "Rape" & "Gang Rape" in interview

New words to be included in Parliamentary language of Pakistan#NayaPakistan@ArifAlvi pic.twitter.com/viMahO9pr2 — Aabroo Khan 🇵🇰 آبرو خان (@aabroo_khan) April 23, 2020

One Twitter user lamented: “when will people understand that making rape comments is not okay?????? ladies and gentlemen, the president of Pakistan".

He is the President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan and look at his language. He could have used better words instead of gang rape on national television. #PTIGovernment #FailedGovernance #COVIDー19 #PPIsScandel https://t.co/3ac00ArWlR — Raaj Khatri (@raaajkhatri) April 22, 2020

If this was said by some layman i would have ignored it, but coming from the President of Pakistan ... all i can say is...ap se ye umeed na thi...boht afsos ki baat hai

Using terms like rape etc to justify an argument always depicts the mentality... https://t.co/vs0nXatbxm — Umaima Ahmed (@UmaimaBlogger) April 22, 2020

An ignoramus President casually throws around gang rape analogy and then a callous journalist-anchor posts a blurb with an insensitive emoji!#Pakistan https://t.co/XcPPG6MWoJ — Mohammad Taqi (@mazdaki) April 22, 2020

Using rape as a metaphor trivializes a severe problem. It plays down the trauma faced by countless women in Pakistan and across the world. I make it a point to call my friends out when they use rape in that context. I urge all to call out the president as well. Truly shameful. https://t.co/L2uB3hTmP0 — Shahryar Khan (@shahryar92) April 22, 2020

