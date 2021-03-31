Register
13:05 GMT31 March 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A first time voter showing the ink mark on her finger after casting her vote at a polling booth of Budgam, Srinagar in Jammu & Kashmir during the 4th Phase of General Election-2009 in New Delhi on May 7, 2009

    Women Voters Miss Their Own Kind as Polling Hots Up in India’s Tamil Nadu

    Public.Resource.Org / Photo W-0727L
    India
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/03/1f/1082498990_0:136:1900:1204_1200x675_80_0_0_fc9b4e4d0c293923210651b1a462ddf7.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/india/202103311082497242-women-voters-miss-their-own-kind-as-polling-hots-up-in-indias-tamil-nadu/

    Polling for the 234 seats of the legislative assembly in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu will be held on 6 April. It is an unusual states in that female voters (30.19 million) outnumber male voters (30.09 million).

    With polling day looming, political parties in the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu are doing their damnedest to appeal to women voters. However, both young and not-so-young women wish they had leaders from their fraternity to choose from in the election.

    Political Parties Woo the Women Voters

    Considering that women hold such sway in the state's elections, political parties have dedicated a separate part to them in their manifestos. 

    Earlier this month, the state’s main opposition party, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK),  promised $14 (INR 1,000) per month on the ration cards of women whose families qualify for subsidised rations, subsidies on gas cylinders, free bus passes and $326 (INR 24,000) as maternity assistance.

    A week later, on 8 March, the State’s ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party upped the ante by offering $20 (INR 1,500) per month to the same group of women and a washing machine.

    But the women of Tamil Nadu aren't really looking for assorted hand-outs and bribes. Sputnik spoke to a section of them  to understand what matters.

    Price Rise, Equality and Job Security 

    Shweta Krishnamurty, a 31-year-old management student, said: "For a woman like me, issues such as security and equal representation of gender in politics matter more than other issues."

    She added: "Do you seriously think we need freebies? Name one state where direct cash transfer helps to empower the state's women."  

    M. Sudha, a 43-year-old housewife, who used to work in the hospitality sector, is worried about the rocketing price of the essential gas cylinder and redundancies affecting women because of coronavirus.

     "I was working in the human resources department of Oyo Rooms, a hospitality company. It laid off 600 to 800 employees in December 2020. Now, it's so hard to find a new job. Why is no one talking about it?” Sudha stressed. 

    Sudha also complains about sexist remarks made by some male politicians in the state. "I'm not happy with the way male politicians’ maintain sexist overtones and later everyone ignores them."

    Her comments also referred to state leaders such as Dindigul Leoni, who said that the milk of foreign cows was "turning women into barrels" while he was campaigning last week.

    Low Representation of Women in Politics

    Political Observer Garima Tiwari, who has been working with the C-Voter international polling agency for more than 20 years, explained that although 50 percent of the places in municipal and village councils - or panchayats - have been reserved for women, in state government the number has only climbed above single digits twice - in 1962 and 1991.

    "The ruling party AIADMK has never had a female leader representing it in both Houses of the parliament. Similarly, the DMK has had only one female leader Kanimozhi and that was because of who her father was — M. Karunanidhi, a stalwart in state and national politics," Tiwari said. 

    According to Tiwari, although all the parties are trying to woo women voters in the best possible way, if parties had actually included women members, their job would have been easier. 

    Tiwari also mentioned late Jayaram Jayalalithaa, the six-time women State chief, and how her death in 2016 created a vacuum in the political leadership and for women voters. 

    "When Jayalalithaa took over the reins of the party in 1989, female support moved entirely to her and remained with her as chief of the state until she died," Tiwari said. 

    "But is her support base still with her party AIADMK? We have to wait and see," added Tiwari. 

    The election result will be announced on 2 May. 

    Related:

    Bull-Taming ‘Jallikattu' Kick Starts in India's Tamil Nadu Amid Pandemic - Video
    From Begging to Cooking & Washing Clothes: Most Bizarre Campaign Tricks by Tamil Nadu Politicians
    Doctors, PETA Urge Tamil Nadu Gov't to Call off Traditional Jallikattu Bull-Taming Event
    Tags:
    women, women, women, election, Tamil Nadu, Tamils, Indians, Indians, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Architect Cristina Ventura, who is in charge of the Christ the Redeemer statue's restoration, looks out from the top of the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro on 24 March 2020.
    Restoration of Christ the Redeemer Statue in Brazil
    Tick, Tick, Boom
    Tick, Tick, Boom
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse