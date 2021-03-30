Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar and Others: Here's How Bollywood Stars Celebrated Holi 2021

Holi, a popular ancient Hindu festival of colours that marks the onset of Spring, was celebrated on Monday across India amid safety precautions due to the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases.

Caught up in Holi festivities Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, and many others refused to let the COVID-19 pandemic dampen festive spirits on Monday. They celebrated Holi, aka the Festival of Colours, at home with family and friends.

Social media is buzzing with the star's Holi pictures as they ushered in the festival with low-key parties instead of the usual mass gatherings, while urging people to stay safe, respect the virus restrictions, and also the environment.

Drenched in bright colours, pictures of actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Holi celebration with her husband, singer Nick Jonas and her in-laws has lit up social media. Saying that Holi festival is one of her favourite events of the year, Priyanka partied indoors in London, where she's shooting for her upcoming series Citadel.

Holi, the festival of colours is one of my favourites 😘



Hope we can all celebrate it with our loved ones, but in our HOMES! #HappyHoli everyone❤️ pic.twitter.com/NvPw9IkGSa — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) March 28, 2021

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback picture of himself celebrating Holi with wife Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan. He captioned it with his his popular Holi song "Rang Barse Bhige Chunarwali."

With faces smeared in bright yellow paint, superstar Akshay Kumar and his daughter Nitara's Holi picture is simply adorable. "No bigger joy than festivities with those who are a part of you," he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Busy shooting for her upcoming movie Tejas, actress Kangana Ranaut shared a picture of herself and her team celebrating Holika Dahan, a ritual observed a day before Holi signifying the victory of good over evil.

"We are having a working Holi tomorrow but nothing can stop us from pre-Holi and Holika celebrations," she captioned.

होली के दिन दिल खिल जाते हैं रंगों में रंग मिल जाते हैं...

We are having a working Holi tom but nothing can stop us from pre Holi and Holika celebrations.

This is my squad aka my family I wasn’t born with but u choose to keep ❤️#HappyHoli #Holika #Happy Holi pic.twitter.com/AaZFMv0fwJ — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 28, 2021

Actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a lovely throwback photo of celebrating Holi with his actress wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

"A throwback to safer and more carefree times. Happy Holi everyone. Please celebrate this most beautiful festival, but from the safety of your homes...Stay home, eat gujjias, take the blessings of your parents and take care of your family," he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Abhishek Bachchan (@bachchan)

Actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khanm, and filmmaker Karan Johar shared pictures of their children Taimur, Inaaya, Yashm, and Roohi having enjoying the festival in their homes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Actress Genelia D' Souza shared a fun reel with her husband, actor Riteish Deshmukh in which she can be seen throwing flower petals over him – he takes revenge by smearing her face with yellow paint.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

For actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira, Holi was an intimate affair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mira Rajput Kapoor (@mira.kapoor)

Actress Priety Zinta also posted a throwback snap featuring her and husband Gene Goodenough and wrote "It feels strange to have no Holi celebrations this year due to the pandemic."

#HappyHoli everyone❤️May this festival of colours add the colour of happiness, health & positivity to all our lives. Feels strange 2 have No Holi celebration this yr due 2 d pandemic..so I’m putting up some previous Holi pics 2 keep d spirit of Holi alive🤩 #Patiparmeshwar #ting pic.twitter.com/83S97JnolT — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) March 28, 2021

Actresses Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Richa Chadha, Neha Dhupia, actors Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and many others had fun time celebrating Holi with her family at home.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor shared a rare throwback memory of late actor Rishi Kapoor celebrating Holi with Amitabh Bachchan.