09:59 GMT30 March 2021
    A man wearing a protective face mask reacts as colour powder is thrown towards him during Holi celebrations, amidst the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Chennai, India, March 29, 2021.

    Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar and Others: Here's How Bollywood Stars Celebrated Holi 2021

    India
    by
    0 0 0
    Holi, a popular ancient Hindu festival of colours that marks the onset of Spring, was celebrated on Monday across India amid safety precautions due to the sudden rise in COVID-19 cases.

    Caught up in Holi festivities Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar, and many others refused to let the COVID-19 pandemic dampen festive spirits on Monday. They celebrated Holi, aka the Festival of Colours, at home with family and friends. 

    Social media is buzzing with the star's Holi pictures as they ushered in the festival with low-key parties instead of the usual mass gatherings, while urging people to stay safe, respect the virus restrictions, and also the environment. 

    Drenched in bright colours, pictures of actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas' Holi celebration with her husband, singer Nick Jonas and her in-laws has lit up social media. Saying that Holi festival is one of her favourite events of the year, Priyanka partied indoors in London, where she's shooting for her upcoming series Citadel.

    Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan shared a throwback picture of himself celebrating Holi with wife Jaya Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan. He captioned it with his his popular Holi song "Rang Barse Bhige Chunarwali."

    With faces smeared in bright yellow paint, superstar Akshay Kumar and his daughter Nitara's Holi picture is simply adorable. "No bigger joy than festivities with those who are a part of you," he wrote.

    Busy shooting for her upcoming movie Tejas, actress Kangana Ranaut shared a picture of herself and her team celebrating Holika Dahan, a ritual observed a day before Holi signifying the victory of good over evil.

    "We are having a working Holi tomorrow but nothing can stop us from pre-Holi and Holika celebrations," she captioned.

    Actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a lovely throwback photo of celebrating Holi with his actress wife  Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

    "A throwback to safer and more carefree times. Happy Holi everyone. Please celebrate this most beautiful festival, but from the safety of your homes...Stay home, eat gujjias, take the blessings of your parents and take care of your family," he wrote.

    Actresses Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khanm, and filmmaker Karan Johar shared pictures of their children Taimur, Inaaya, Yashm, and Roohi having enjoying the festival in their homes.

    Actress Genelia D' Souza shared a fun reel with her husband, actor Riteish Deshmukh in which she can be seen throwing flower petals over him – he takes revenge by smearing her face with yellow paint. 

    For actor Shahid Kapoor and his wife Mira, Holi was an intimate affair.
    Actress Priety Zinta also posted a throwback snap featuring her and husband Gene Goodenough and wrote "It feels strange to have no Holi celebrations this year due to the pandemic."

    Actresses Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Richa Chadha, Neha Dhupia, actors Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, and many others had fun time celebrating Holi with her family at home. 

    Veteran actress Neetu Kapoor shared a rare throwback memory of late actor Rishi Kapoor celebrating Holi with Amitabh Bachchan.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
