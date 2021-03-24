"Pervert!": BJP Leader Criticised for Sexist Remarks Against Female Indian State Chief

The West Bengal state unit chief of India’s Bharatiya Janata Party evoked sharp criticism for his comments about women politicians on Wednesday, suggesting that the State Chief, Mamata Banerjee, should wear Bermuda shorts if to display her legs.
Addressing a political rally in the state, Dilip Ghosh said: "The plaster was cut and then a crepe bandage was put. And now she is displaying her leg to everyone. She is dressed in a saree, but one of her legs is exposed. I have never seen anyone drape a saree like that. If you want to display your legs, why a saree, wear a pair of Bermudas so everyone can have a good look."
Earlier this month, Banerjee on 10 March suffered a leg injury while campaigning for the upcoming legislative polls.
Irritated over remarks made about her TMC party chief, parliamentarian Mahua Moitra called BJP leader Ghosh a "pervert" and a "depraved monkey."
@BJP WB Pres asks in public meeting why Mamatadi is wearing a saree, she should be wearing “Bermuda” shorts to display her leg better— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) March 24, 2021
And these perverted depraved monkeys think they are going to win Bengal?
Absolute shame.— Manojit Mohan Lahiri (@manojitlahiri) March 24, 2021
Senior leader and State President of BJP Bengal #DilipGhosh remarked to CM Bengal Mamata Banerjee to wear Bermuda. pic.twitter.com/kuirAeGsrZ
Another female TMC leader and parliamentarian, Kakoli Das Dastidar, said it seems that Ghosh’s role in BJP is "merely reduced to that of venom-spitting."
It now appears that the role of @BJP4Bengal State President has been merely reduced to that of venom-spitting. From scathing attacks towards the CM of Bengal to violence towards @AITCofficial workers - he has conveniently crossed all limits.— Dr. KakoliGDastidar (@kakoligdastidar) March 24, 2021
Shocking words, once again! pic.twitter.com/cBolkvpJvF
The BJP quickly distanced itself from Ghosh’s remarks.
Ghosh’s comments have also left many on social media furious. While criticising Ghosh for his opinion, some netizens demanded that BJP sack him from the party.
Dilip Ghosh needs to watch his mouth, extremely distasteful comments made about Mamata Banerjee.— The Political Commentator (@PoliticsMedi) March 24, 2021
Really hope he is not given much prominence post elections.
“If Mamata Banerjee wants to show off her legs she should wear Bermuda shorts”
Please sack him post election @JPNadda.
Sexist political discourse. some response please @NCW— Kalpana Viswanath (@viswanathkv) March 24, 2021
"People don't want to see her face, that's why she's showing her broken leg.What kind of saree is she wearing, which covers one leg.. if you want to show a leg, wear a bermuda Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh on Mamata Banerjee
The latest development comes amid an intensifying electoral battle between the federally-ruling BJP and the State’s ruling TMC party to win the West Bengal state.
