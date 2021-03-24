"Pervert!": BJP Leader Criticised for Sexist Remarks Against Female Indian State Chief

The first leg of the eight-phased elections in the West Bengal state will be held on 27 March and the polls will last until 29 April. The results, for all the 294 seats of the State assembly, will be declared on 2 May. The assembly is presently led by the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) party, with the BJP its main opposition party.

The West Bengal state unit chief of India’s Bharatiya Janata Party evoked sharp criticism for his comments about women politicians on Wednesday, suggesting that the State Chief, Mamata Banerjee, should wear Bermuda shorts if to display her legs.

Addressing a political rally in the state, Dilip Ghosh said: "The plaster was cut and then a crepe bandage was put. And now she is displaying her leg to everyone. She is dressed in a saree, but one of her legs is exposed. I have never seen anyone drape a saree like that. If you want to display your legs, why a saree, wear a pair of Bermudas so everyone can have a good look."

Earlier this month, Banerjee on 10 March suffered a leg injury while campaigning for the upcoming legislative polls.

Irritated over remarks made about her TMC party chief, parliamentarian Mahua Moitra called BJP leader Ghosh a "pervert" and a "depraved monkey."

​Another female TMC leader and parliamentarian, Kakoli Das Dastidar, said it seems that Ghosh’s role in BJP is "merely reduced to that of venom-spitting."

​The BJP quickly distanced itself from Ghosh’s remarks.

Ghosh’s comments have also left many on social media furious. While criticising Ghosh for his opinion, some netizens demanded that BJP sack him from the party.

​The latest development comes amid an intensifying electoral battle between the federally-ruling BJP and the State’s ruling TMC party to win the West Bengal state.