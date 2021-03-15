As BJP Hopes to Take West Bengal by Storm, Mamata Banerjee Accuses Modi of Incompetence, Autocracy

In a direct personal attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal State Chief Mamata Banerjee termed the BJP leader as “incompetent” and “autocratic".
Addressing an election rally in Purulia district, Banerjee said: "No other government in the world has been able to do as much work like ours [the West Bengal government]. The Prime Minister is incompetent, cannot run the country."
PM is incompetent, cannot run the country: Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 15, 2021
Rally At Purulia @MamataOfficial— Sakshi Joshi (@sakshijoshii) March 15, 2021
Says,”Modi is incompetent cannot run the country”
Also says your pain is more than mine #WestBengalElections2021 pic.twitter.com/GUviHCXhzj
"Many BJP parliamentarians nominated for Bengal elections have done nothing for the state…They will engineer riots and spread lies if they win the elections," the Trinamool leader alleged while campaigning in her wheelchair, to which she has been confined since suffering a leg injury during a rally last week.
She had alleged that she was assaulted by a group of four or five people. However, India's electoral regulator ruled out the possibility of a politically motivated attack and called it an accident.
.@MamataOfficial LIVE FROM Purulia :— Ami Bangali (@bis_ami) March 15, 2021
টাকা দিয়ে চরিত্র কেনা যায় না, বিজেপি যেন মনে রাখে!!#BanglaNijerMeyekeiChai #BanglarGorboMamata #BengalRejectsBJP pic.twitter.com/s6wiOEHHPC
The eight-phase voting for the 294 constituencies will begin on 27 March and end on 29 April. Results will be declared on 2 May.
