Three Reportedly Injured as Crude Bombs Hurled in Poll-Bound West Bengal

During the 2019 parliamentary election, 12 political leaders were murdered in the Indian state of West Bengal.

Three people, including a child, were reportedly injured after multiple crude bombs were thrown at different locations in the North 24 Parganas district of India’s West Bengal state on Wednesday night.

The incident came just days ahead of the state legislative elections.

The unidentified accused also damaged CCTV cameras installed in certain areas.

It has been alleged that one of the crude bombs was hurled in the presence of police.

​Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) parliamentarian Arjun Singh, who also lives in the Jagatdal area, where all the bombs were thrown, alleged that they were hurled near his office-turned-residence by goons from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

"We have been calling the police for the past 10 to 12 days, but the police have not taken any steps to ensure the safety of people", Singh told reporters.

Singh also alleged, "An atmosphere of fear is being created so that the people cannot cast their vote".

Meanwhile, state BJP leader Mukul Roy said the party would approach the Election Commission over the attack.

The eight-phase elections for the West Bengal state legislative assembly are scheduled to be held from 27 March to 29 April across 101,916 polling stations. The counting of votes will take place on 2 May. The state has approximately 65 million voters.