Second in a Week: Aircraft-Shaped Balloon With Pakistan Airlines Logo Seized in Kashmir

On 9 March, an airplane-shaped balloon with Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) written on it was seized inside the border area of India-administered Jammu and Kashmir.

Last week PIA landed in the Sotra Chak village of the Hiranagar sector

​Speaking to Sputnik, a senior police official said such incidents are raising suspicions that neighbouring Pakistan is possibly trying to spy on its enemy, India.

"We think they are either trying to spy on us or playing games. Both the balloons have been seized. And we are investigating the matter," he said.

Last Sunday, a Pakistani drone entered India's territory but it was forced to turn back. India’s paramilitary force spotted it in Punjab's Pathankot district and opened fire.

Officials in the armed forces have also been warned about Pakistani drones entering Indian territory with the alleged intention of delivering consignments of arms, ammunition and even drugs.

"We have observed that Pakistan has increased its activity along the border in Jammu as it is unable to create any impact in Kashmir, where there is a heavy presence of army and central armed police forces," he said.

Pakistan hasn't commented on the speculation so far.

These suspicious acts have occurred at a time when Pakistan and India have been strictly adhering to all agreements regarding Jammu and Kashmir, including the ceasefire along the border.

Both countries claim Jammu and Kashmir as part of their territory and they both have a hand in its administration. India and Pakistan fought three wars, two over Kashmir and one for the liberation of Bangladesh in 1971. The neighbours which both have nuclear arms were also on the brink of war in 1999 when their armed forces engaged in a conflict in Kargil.